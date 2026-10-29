Ex-Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Breaks Silence on Wizards Game Altercation That Got Her Fired

Britt McHenry details the events leading up to throwing her drink! She has offered her version of the altercation at a Washington Wizards game that cost her a position in the Trump administration. According to her, what began as a casual verbal volley escalated into a hostile environment. McHenry admits she regrets part of her response.

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But maintains that she was standing up for herself and another woman.

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The former ESPN reporter, who had recently joined the State Department, says the confrontation began when a spectator directed abusive comments at Kyle Kuzma’s fiancée, Winnie Harlow, before turning his hostility toward her.

“I want to tell you what happened at the Wizards game last week,” McHenry began in a video shared on her X handle.

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She detailed the October 21 incident at Capital One Arena during the Wizards’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I went to meet my friend Andrew, who flew in from Los Angeles. He is a huge Wizards fan, and we have gone to many sporting events together. We are not dating. He’s just a great human. We’re good friends, and he bought the tickets, and I wanted to see him. And it starts with a man in front of us in what looked like a knockoff Patagonia vest yelling horrible things at Kyle Kuzma about Kuzma’s fiancee, who is Winnie Harlow. She’s a model.”

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McHenry claimed that all she did was stand up for a woman.

“Now Kyle Kuzma used to play for the Wizards; he now plays for the Bucks, who they were playing. It was egregiously loud and quite frankly not the type of behavior I have seen in the multitude of games I have covered as a journalist or been there as a fan. And he’s saying things like, Kuzma, you suck because your girl’s hideous, made comments about her skin condition, said it was like Michael Jackson, said just vile things about her.”

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Then came the first escalation.

“I then make a snarky comment. Probably shouldn’t have, but everyone behind me laughed, and just said, Oh, I’m sure your girlfriend’s really beautiful, right? Guy in that row, whether he was with that man or not, turns around and says to me, Why don’t you shut the fu*k up, you dumb b**ch? Quoting him. To which I say to him, like, I wasn’t even talking to you. Who are you? And that’s where it escalates.”

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Following that, McHenry and Andrew briefly left their seats, where an usher offered to move them. However, she said Andrew had paid between $250 and $300 per ticket. She did not believe they should have to relocate because other spectators were behaving abusively.

She now acknowledges that returning to their seats was a mistake.

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“They all then start throwing things at me, drinks at Andrew, who’s next to me, and the main agitator says something truly vile to me about what should be done to me, allegedly about getting gang ra**d outside. And that is when I threw the rest of my beer in that direction, turned around, and said, Drew, let’s get out of here. Once I turned, all of those guys started just pelting us with towels that were given before the game, their drinks. Poor Donald got hit. I’m sorry, Donald.”

She said she then decided to leave, while security removed the main agitator. The flying objects also struck Donald, the usher who had tried to help them. It prompted McHenry to apologize to him in her account.

“I was sticking up for Winnie Harlow, a woman that I admire and many women and young girls look up to, and I was sticking up for myself,” McHenry said, before concluding her explanation.

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Her account presents the incident as a response to escalating harassment rather than an unprovoked confrontation. However, her explanation represents her version of events. And a verified report of what happened in the arena is not published here!

The incident carried professional consequences beyond the arena.

McHenry, who moved from sports journalism into conservative political commentary, had recently taken a role with the State Department during the Trump administration. Reports following the altercation said she resigned from the position on October 22, less than a day after the game.

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Her departure brought renewed attention to a career that has included prominent roles in sports media and a transition into politics.

McHenry’s video makes clear that she stands by her reason for intervening. She acknowledges that returning to the seats was a poor decision. Her account has now put the confrontation back in the spotlight. Also, the circumstances surrounding her sudden exit from government service are drawing fresh attention.