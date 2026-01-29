Ex-Warrior Urges Giannis to Ditch Stephen Curry Team-Up Due to Steve Kerr’s Habit

In a trade market full of possibilities, the Golden State Warriors remain motionless. Sitting 8th in the West with a 27-22 record, the team has something to offer to teams. Their humble demand is to have Giannis Antetokounmpo solve Stephen Curry’s troubles on the court. Sadly, Antetokounmpo seemingly doesn’t want to join the Dubs. And given Steve Kerr’s habits, ex-Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins feels that the Greek Freak should stick to his plan.

“You also have to consider Steve Kerr. Is he even the right guy to coach a talent like Giannis, as far as how his system goes?” Cousins said on Run It Back. “This isn’t a guy that’s shown throughout his history to really tweak his system. It’s more so you have to come in and fit the system. I don’t necessarily know if Giannis is the perfect fit for that system.”

Steve Kerr has built the Golden State Warriors around a flowing attack powered by movement, speed, and perimeter pressure. The offense leans on constant passing, relentless screening away from the ball, and a fast tempo that maximizes Stephen Curry’s shooting gravity. Moreover, the system demands that every player cuts, spaces the floor, and switches defensively without hesitation.

This approach delivered four championships, even persuading Kevin Durant to reshape his game within a free-flowing and role-flexible structure. Draymond Green became central to this vision by anchoring defense while operating as a playmaking hub.

However, this same structure raises questions when applied to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis dominates through downhill force, transition attacks, and physical scoring near the rim. Those strengths rely on structured actions like pick and rolls, post touches, and controlled half-court sets.

In contrast, Kerr’s offense prioritizes pace, ball security, and spacing over repeated interior pressure, which could push Giannis into uncomfortable perimeter roles. Therefore, the concern centers on adaptability.

Kerr has adjusted before, including lineup innovations that reshaped the league. Still, critics argue he prefers system loyalty over talent-specific redesigns. As the NBA shifts toward size and power, pairing Kerr and Giannis feels risky. The fit demands real structural change, not surface-level tweaks, and that remains the unanswered question.

Now, Steve Kerr’s future with the Warriors remains in the shadows. Amidst the trade season, could the franchise confirm his fate? That would be interesting to see.

Amidst the Giannis drama, Coach Kerr’s tenure with the Warriors takes center stage

Well, we could be heading towards the end of the Steph Curry-Steve Kerr era. “I’m in the last year of my contract, so nothing is guaranteed going forward. I always believe that they should do whatever makes the most sense for the franchise…” he said.

The 60-year-old head coach signed a $35 million 2-year extension in February 2024. And entering the 2025-26 season, he didn’t seek another extension. Kerr views uncertainty around his future as beneficial for both himself and the Warriors. He has maintained that he remains undecided on whether he will return for a 13th season with the team.

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“Let’s wait until the end of the year and see if everybody’s aligned,” Kerr said. “If we are, then we’ll keep going. If not, then we won’t,” Kerr clarified. “[It’ll depend] how the season ends, what the future looks like, all of that factors in. And they, meaning Joe and management, they’ve got a lot to think about. It’s a really interesting time for the organization.”

Now, the Warriors are frozen between legacy and change. On one side sits Stephen Curry’s ticking window, on the other, Steve Kerr’s rigid blueprint and an uncertain future. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo hovers as an idea more than a reality. Therefore, this moment feels bigger than a trade. It feels like a crossroads. And Golden State must finally choose a direction.