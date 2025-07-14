Ex-Warriors Star Sends Warning Message for LaMelo Ball Amid Jonathan Kuminga Rumors

It’s that time of year again, where rumors fly, trades swirl, and half the NBA fanbase lives on refresh. The Charlotte Hornets? They’re in the middle of all of it. But this time, the buzz isn’t just about what Charlotte might do with the $14 million they’ve got left in cap flexibility. It’s about LaMelo Ball. And a message that came not from a scout, coach, or GM. But from a former All-Star and ex-Warrior who knows exactly what it takes to lead a franchise.

Baron Davis, the former Golden State Warriors point guard and one of the most unfiltered, respected voices in the game, made it plain during his appearance on Paul George’s podcast. He didn’t dance around the topic. When it comes to LaMelo Ball’s next step, Davis believes it has to start with intent. A real goal, on a real mission. This isn’t about highlights, flash, or building a brand. Not even about chasing All-Star nods or being viral on House of Highlights. It’s about playing full seasons, leading your squad, and putting the Hornets in a playoff position, not just surviving in the standings.

“I think, one, for LaMelo, LaMelo needs to have like a goal going into the season. I’m going to be the top point guard coming out at the end of the season, play 82 games or whatnot, and I’m going to get my team to the playoffs,” Davis said. This is the shift LaMelo needs. Not just being “one of the top dogs” talent-wise, but stepping into the role of the guy…the one who sets the tone for the franchise. That kind of leap doesn’t happen on its own. It takes focus, goals, and real leadership. And the clock’s ticking. “He needs to have that. But also, on the team side, there got to be some accountability, right, or some direction, right?” Davis added.

Davis didn’t just toss out advice, he delivered truth from someone who’s lived it. Speaking from experience, and clearly from the heart, he touched on something deeper than stats or talent: leadership in chaos. “You can’t have a bunch of young dudes flying around… the Melo can have a great game, Miles Bridges have a great game… but like, who’s going to stabilize you the next game?”That hit. Because it’s not about how good your stars can be on their best nights. Rather it’s about what happens when things don’t click. When the shots don’t fall, or when the momentum slips.

And for the Hornets, Davis sees it clear as day: there’s no anchor. No vet presence to keep the ship steady. One night it’s explosive, the next it’s a collapse. That kind of up-and-down isn’t sustainable, especially for a young star likeLaMelo Ball who’s still trying to lead. Baron took it even further, putting the spotlight on the front office’s indecision. “Because it’s not, sometimes it’s not the team, it’s the vision of the organization. Are you trying to win? Are you trying to have a fun team and get draft picks? Are you trying to wait for your superstar?” That’s the core of it. The issue isn’t just the roster, it’s the lack of clarity from the top.

The Hornets have spent the last few years wavering between rebuilding and competing, and it’s left LaMelo stuck in limbo. Baron’s message was simple: talent isn’t enough without direction. You can’t lead a team if the team doesn’t know where it’s going. Now enter the next part of this chaotic summer. The rumor mill’s tossing up a new name, Jonathon Kuminga.

Kuminga trade rumors have hit the fan, fit or just smoke?

The 22-year-old Warriors forward is a restricted free agent. He’s athletic, explosive, and coming off a promising playoff showing when Steph went down. He’s also asking for $25–30 million per year, a number Charlotte can’t touch unless they make big moves. Still, insiders like Jake Fischer and Ary have connected Charlotte to Kuminga. Why? He fits the timeline.

He’s a four, and kind of fits the Bridges mold. But if we’re being real, Kuminga comes with some of the same issues as Bridges. They’re both not paint protectors. They don’t solve the team’s need for more shooting or better interior defense. A sign-and-trade makes the most sense, especially with Golden State holding out and Charlotte not exactly rushing to break the bank. A swap for Miles Bridges is what everyone’s circling. It’s clean on paper. It makes sense if both sides admit they need a change. But do the Hornets really want to shuffle talent that doesn’t change the core issues?

Brandon Miller is coming into his own as a wing. The Hornets just added Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner through the draft, adding depth and a potential defensive anchor. That’s the path of a team building smart. So why bring in a player who overlaps with your best guys? It might just be noise. A leverage play. Use the Hornets’ cap room to make the Warriors sweat and drop their price. Wouldn’t be the first time.

Charlotte’s had an offseason full of strategic, under-the-radar moves that actually finally, this feel like a plan. Trading Nurkic for Collin Sexton, flipping Mark Williams for picks, and signing Tre Mann to a flexible deal. This front office is doing work. But now comes the test. Does LaMelo Ball step up and lead a winning team? And do the Hornets keep building the right way, or chase another half-fit with no direction? Baron Davis dropped the truth: LaMelo needs a target, the team needs a spine, and somebody has to say out loud, “We’re here to win.” Until that happens, no trade, not even one for Jonathan Kuminga is going to fix it.