Ex-Warriors Star Urges Front Office to Fire Steve Kerr Amid Jimmy Butler Setback

There are only a few coaches who have won as much as Steve Kerr. DeMarcus Cousins understands well the kind of culture the Warriors head coach sets. But he feels times must change for the Warriors to progress further as an organization. So far, it’s been another season marked by a pattern of inconsistency. Cousins feels a change of philosophy could benefit the Warriors.

While on Run It Back, the former Warriors center adamantly rallied for Steve Kerr not being the Warriors coach next season. “Better not. They better not. He’s also the common denominator in every issue they have going on with this Warriors organisation,” Cousins said on the podcast.

He does have some weight to his claim. The Warriors drafted Jonathan Kuminga, considering that he would deliver the team with a long-term wing. However, due to Kerr’s differences with his skillset, the fifth-year forward remains unestablished and prepared to leave. It led to a contentious summer for the Golden State Warriors.

Kerr is in the final year of his term with the Golden State Warriors. They are free to look at other prospects. His legacy has earned him the liberty to walk out on his own terms. But at the same time, with now numbered years remaining with Stephen Curry, the urgency to win makes every other season vital. The Warriors can’t afford to leave their iconic cornerstone’s exquisite play go unrewarded.

It will undoubtedly be a bittersweet decision to make. Steve Kerr brought the franchise its best period in its history. He’s proven to be an amazing coach who has built a connection in San Francisco. And that could be the exact reason Kerr keeps the team in mind when contemplating his future.

Steve Kerr wants the best for the Warriors

It was well known that Steve Kerr was in the final season of his contract. There’s a pressure to provide results and a show of progress in order to keep the head coach mantle. But Kerr didn’t feel that pleasure. As mentioned before, Kerr has built a deep connection with the Warriors dynasty, and it’s players.

Prior to the season, the Warriors head coach made his intentions clear. No matter what decision the franchise makes, he is supportive of their vision.

“It’s going to happen the right way. If it’s meant for me to keep going, I’m going to keep going. If it’s meant to be for the team to move on to someone else, there will be nothing but gratitude and appreciation. This makes it easy for everybody. Let’s see where we are at the end of the year,” Kerr said.

The seasoned head coach is comfortable with the franchise moving on. There is a time to think about life after Stephen Curry. The Warriors have to prioritise building their youngsters, maybe prompting a change in coaching ideas. Kerr feels satisfied with the work he has done, as he should be.

