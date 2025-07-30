Ex-Warriors Superstar Makes Larry Bird Confession After Facing Life-Changing NBA Off-Season 

“I get a little nervous sometimes when I talk about it.” That was Larry Bird, the cold-blooded trash-talker, admitting that he gets uneasy discussing his own legacy. He worries that time has blurred the edges of his memory, and he doesn’t want to “distort history.” But while the legend himself is hesitant to cement his place in the pantheon, a new generation of stars is doing it for him. From No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg calling Bird his “dream one-v-one matchup” to Klay Thompson, one of the few players who can be mentioned in the same breath as Bird as a shooter, it’s clear that Larry Legend’s influence is as strong as ever.

And this week, Thompson made his admiration public. In a simple but powerful Instagram story, the new Dallas Mavericks star posted a highlight reel of Bird’s best plays with a caption that said it all: “I can watch Larry’s highlights all day long 🐐.”

For anyone who has followed Klay’s career, the praise makes perfect sense. Bird was the greatest shooter of his generation. He is the master of the craft that Thompson has spent his life perfecting. We’re talking about a legend with a resume that speaks for itself: three NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and three straight league MVP awards. And the respect is mutual.

A few years ago, when Klay was moved to a bench role with the Warriors, Bird went out of his way to offer his support. “Klay Thompson has always been one of my favorite players, what an incredible shooter,” Bird said at the time. The comment meant the world to Klay. “To hear him going out of his way to say that meant so much to me,” he said, explaining that he grew up on stories of the legendary Celtics-Lakers rivalry. His admiration runs so deep that he even dressed up as Bird for Halloween one year!

But while Klay is busy paying homage to the legends of the past, his own life has taken a truly exciting, life-changing turn. And this one has seen him find a new kind of happiness off the court. After months of whispers, he and Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion have gone full public with their relationship, and the two have been openly, adorably affectionate about each other.

Megan, for her part, couldn’t stop gushing—“He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life,” she said, calling their first meeting a “movie moment.” Klay, for his part, has been just as open. “It feels amazing because Megan is such a remarkable individual who inspires countless people across the globe,” he said. “I’ve witnessed it firsthand—I’m truly honored to stand by her side.”

He’s even playfully suggested that being “in love” has somehow improved his golf game, calling Megan his “good luck charm.” It’s a new, exciting chapter for the four-time champion, and it has his friends and former teammates absolutely thrilled for him.

Stephen Curry breaks his silence on Klay Thompson’s new chapter

The internet was absolutely buzzing about this new power couple, but one voice had been conspicuously silent—Klay Thompson’s Splash Brother, Stephen Curry. But in a recent interview, Steph finally broke his silence, and his message was pure, unadulterated friendship and unconditional support.

“I don’t ever speak on people’s relationships, but I’m happy for him,” Curry said with a smile. “I just want to see him happy. That’s my biggest thing.”

That unwavering support is nothing new. In fact it has always been the hallmark of a friendship that has defined one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties. Curry has always been Klay’s biggest advocate, both on and off the court. Remember the heartfelt video after he signed with the Mavericks? Curry called him an “icon in this franchise,” adding, “your statue will be outside Chase one day… I’m thankful, I’m honored to have been your teammate to call you a brother…”

Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) hugs Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after a game at the Chase Center.

Even after the professional separation, the bond remains unbreakable. Reflecting on their 13 years together, Curry said, “That’s my guy, my friend, my bro-dog for 13 years.” He admitted that the reality of Klay no longer being a Warrior “still hasn’t really sunk in.”

It’s a dynamic that speaks to a deep, brotherly bond forged over a decade of championship runs, a partnership that will forever be a part of NBA history.