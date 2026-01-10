Ex-WNBA Player Claims Rudy Gobert’s Face “Punchable” After Blake Griffin’s Statement

A defensive menace on the court, Rudy Gobert isn’t a player everyone loves. He’s a bully, and he’ll make sure you don’t go past him inside the paint. But sometimes, the hate goes beyond the threshold. Because let’s face it, who loves to be helpless on the floor? The 4-time DPOY, Gobert, will rile you up. Meanwhile, an anonymous NBA star explained why no one likes the French center.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former WNBA icon, Swin Cash, joined Steve Nash and Blake Griffin on NBA on Prime. During a discussion about Gobert, Swin mentioned, “I remember talking to a player, and I asked the same question. I’m like, what’s going on with Rudy? Why don’t people like him? And he literally just said he has a punchable face.”

Meanwhile, the ex-LA Clippers legend, Blake Griffin, addressed the Rudy Gobert hatred matter on the show. He said, “Rudy gets a lot of hate. Give the man his flowers. He’s playing great basketball, he’s been good defensively. Come on, guys! Let’s go! Give it up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly enough, Griffin and Gobert have an iconic moment etched to their names from the 2017-18 NBA season. During a 2017 Clippers versus Jazz matchup, Blake Griffin attacked the rim and finished with a violent dunk over Rudy Gobert, then an emerging defensive force for Utah.

Now, since we are talking about the French superstar, the hatred around him, and his defensive prowess, why don’t we dig deeper?

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudy Gobert: The defensive threat

Rudy Gobert ranks among the NBA’s elite defensive centers, and the numbers back it. Through the ongoing 2025-26 season, he owns a 102.8 career defensive rating across 11-plus seasons with Utah and Minnesota. Moreover, at present, he is averaging 1.6 blocks, 11.3 rebounds, and 0.6 steals. Therefore, four Defensive Player of the Year awards and 1,500 plus combined steals and blocks underline his dominance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, recent seasons reinforce that impact. In 2024-25 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gobert logged 1.4 blocks, 9.8 defensive rebounds, and a 104 defensive rating over 72 games. Now, recently, his teammate, Anthony Edwards, complimented him for his offensive growth this season.

Imago Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“He’s been phenomenal,” Edwards said about Gobert’s offense following a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan 8. “His catching has gotten tremendous. It’s crazy. He’s catching everything now. He’s making the right plays every time we hit him in the pocket. The trust there has gotten a lot better. He talks to you and communicates with you about everything he sees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, Rudy Gobert remains a polarizing figure across the NBA. And the elite defense continues to define his value. Therefore, accolades, metrics, and teammate praise outweigh lingering resentment.