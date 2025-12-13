Anthony Black Talks NBA Cup, Magic, Desmond Bane, Trash Talking & Much More [Exclusive]

As the Orlando Magic prepare for the semifinals of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the New York Knicks, up-and-coming guard Anthony Black took some time out of his schedule to speak with EssentiallySports about his third season in the NBA.

The Arkansas product has taken his game to another level during the 2025-26 campaign, earning more time on the floor while averaging career-high numbers in points (13.0), rebounds (3.9), assists (3.2) and steals per game (1.3).

The 21-year-old rising star opened up about improving his game, his welcome to the NBA moment, playing alongside stars Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane, the Magic’s best trash talker and much more.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

You’ve taken meaningful steps forward this season. What part of your game are you most proud of improving right now?

“I think just the shots that I’m shooting. I think my attempts are looking a little more meaningful. And I feel like I have a little more purpose driving downhill. I feel like that’s leading to me getting fouled, or it’s my teammates, or getting a layup.

So I think definitely just using my physicality and my size, I think just implementing that back into my game is probably the biggest step I’ve taken.”

When you look back at your rookie year, what was the biggest difference in how you approach the game today?

“Honestly, my rookie year, I was just thinking about coming out and making, catching two threes whenever the defense left me open, and then playing defense. But year three, I feel like I have a little more responsibility just to make plays, to create points, and I don’t know, just be growing the best player from team to team. So I think just my role has changed a little bit, and just as the team feels more comfortable with me being out there, I feel like I’m just figuring it out slowly.”

Do you have a welcome to the NBA moment?

“I have a couple. But I’ll say the first one, we’re playing in TD Garden in my rookie year, and Jaylen Brown punched me, but that was definitely my moment. He dunked on me.”

This Magic team has become one of the toughest young cores in the league. What do you think is the biggest key to your success this season?

“I think just everybody’s bought into playing the right way, trying to move the ball, trying to play a little bit faster. And I think our defense is staying where it’s at. So I think our defense is still what we lean on. And I think everybody we brought in is about the right thing. It’s about winning. So the bond just came together, and we’re just figuring out ways to win games. And every day it’s different games. It’s like different people getting off, different people scoring all the points. So it’s good that we have a little bit of versatility and just different dudes who can be comfortable doing different things, even if it’s not their night.”

What’s it been like playing with Desmond Bane so far?

“Great. He fits the mold of guards that we have on the team. He wants to play defense. He’s tough. He’s scrappy. I’m sure you see all the plays he makes. So he just brings that type of toughness and physicality. And then obviously on offense, it’s just a whole other game having him out there with the way he spaces the floor and the way he’s able to attack closeouts. So it just makes the game a lot easier for us. And he fits in with our identity, our team identity. So we’re just taking a step with him.”

Are you excited about playing in Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals?

“Oh yeah. This is something we talked about. Honestly, both of my years in the league, I think my first, my rookie year, was the first year of the Cup. So we felt like we had a chance to make it. Lost one game each year. So this time we’re just glad we were able to get to Vegas. And we think we’re able to go out and win it. So it’ll definitely be fun to just play a tournament-style basketball, playoff-style basketball for sure.”

What part of your defensive game do you take the most pride in?

“I would say, honestly, for most of my life, it’s been one-on-one defense. But I think I have the skill set in just being off the ball, making plays in the gaps, in the rotations. I think I have another level I can tap into off the ball defensively because I feel like I’m just learning the game a little bit more and figuring out times I can gamble versus times where I need to stay solid. And yeah, I feel like I’m just figuring it out more off the ball for sure. And I think that’ll be one of the best parts of my game whenever I figure it out.”

How has it elevated your game to play with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and now Desmond Bane?

“Just playing with players that pull so much gravity, and the defense is so focused on them, I think it makes it easier for everybody. Just coming into the league, I didn’t really play much off the ball. But obviously, in the NBA, you’re going to play off the ball. That’s the best players in the world. I think just playing with them has just taught me how to do that, how to move without the ball, how to cut, when to be ready to shoot. And I think just, like I said, slowly but surely, it’s all starting to come together off the ball. And it’s just, yes, it’s really easy playing with those dudes.”

Is there a player in the league that you get kind of amped up to play against or defend?

“I would say probably two players, just because of how much we play their teams. I would say probably T-Herro and Brunson, just obviously, because they’re All-Star guards. People would say that some of the best guards in the East, obviously. Cade is another one that I love to defend. But yeah, just the best guards, supposedly in a division, division rivals, teams who play a lot. And I just enjoy good competition. And those two dudes definitely get out there and compete every time we’re out there. And I feel like it makes all three of us better.”

Is there a player that you kind of model your game after, whether it be somebody in the past or even in the league right now?

“Yeah, I mean, it’s kind of tough just because, I don’t know, it’s just tough. But there’s definitely bits and pieces of everybody’s game. Obviously, seeing Cade [Cunningham], Cade kind of hit me from Texas. So just being around his game since I was a little younger, there’s bits and pieces of his game that I definitely try to put in my bag, I guess, growing up. But I’ll just say all the big guards. I watch a lot of [Josh] Giddy, obviously SGA, Cade, and a lot of Tyrese Haliburton, too. Those are dudes I watched a lot during my pre-draft cycle and just coming out. So I definitely think I got some of all their games. And yeah, I mean, I just watch a lot of hoops, try to take something from everybody.”

How do you prepare mentally for games from night to night, with the role kind of changing?

“I mean, I think this year, one of the biggest things that just allowed me to settle in was just being okay with understanding that it’s going to be nights where it’s not my night. Just like I said before, we have so many good players. So it’s just, that’s just how it goes. And just night in, night out, just try to look at who we’re playing against. Really look at their defense and try to understand where my shots are going to come from. So I don’t get out there and I’m not forcing, but I would definitely just say that part of the defensive game.”

What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve gotten from a veteran in the league or just anybody, I guess, while you’ve been in the NBA so far?

“I don’t know. I’ll probably say, I got a lot of good advice, but I think just the most simple and appropriate thing is just what Markelle Fultz said. Obviously, his journey has been what it is, and he has gone through what he has. And he just said, just to make sure that no matter what happens, just keep playing the game with passion and keep having fun. That joy that brings you to the game, stay with it, even when it’s not going well, even when you’re not playing or whatever. That was just the biggest thing. Just have fun with it. Make it less stressful and more just about just going out playing the game.”

What’s something you want to improve on or just work on for the rest of the season, to elevate your game to another level?

“Definitely my shooting. I feel like each year I’ve went through a small phase of just 10 to 15 shots in a row not going in. So I feel like I’m definitely just figuring out my shooting. I think I’m doing much better at getting to the rim. I feel like I’ve been making some shots too, different types of shots. But I definitely think once I get that consistent and just get 100% good with that, that’ll take my game to the next level.”

What do you see this Magic squad in two to three years?

“I mean, everybody more grown up, more mature, hopefully continue for the titles year after year because we know we have the talent and we have the makeup of the team that’s good enough to go as far as good as we play. We know we can play with any team, especially a couple of years after everybody’s developed. It could look scary. We got a lot of dudes with a lot of potential, a lot of skills. So I can see our bodies all filling out and everybody just figuring out their role and what’s going on with the team. And hopefully, I think we can get it moving like there’s one of those teams that does it year after year. I think eventually we’ll get to that point, but we’re still young. I got a couple more.”

Which teammate talks the most trash?

“I would say I talk the most trash. It’s probably any given night. It could probably be Dez [Desmond Bane], Jalen [Suggs]. Yeah, probably one of those two. I’ll say the three of us probably talk the most, just internally and externally.”

So you’re saying Desmond Bane?

“Yeah. He talks some trash.”

What about an opponent? Which opponent talks the most trash that you’ve noticed so far?

“The opponent that talks the most. The tough one. I’m trying to think. Yeah, yeah. It’s got to be somebody who is cooking us. I don’t know. In the East, I’ll just say I’m talking trash in the East. Because you don’t see it as much as they used to see it. Yeah, we definitely don’t. I think the Pistons do a good job of having that type of mentality. So I’ll say probably [Isaiah] Stewart. He talks some good trash. Yeah, he talks some good stuff. Really, the Pistons team, I think it’s always fun playing against them. They definitely be into the game, so it’s fun.”

It’s kind of like their personality, huh? Gritty and in your face.

“Yeah, yeah. Of course.”

Who was your favorite player growing up?

“I’ll say the most basketball I ever watched was James Harden and Chris Paul on the Rockets. That was like the peak of basketball fandom for me.”

Oh, because you’re a Texas guy, huh?

“Yeah. I mean, I was in Dallas with, obviously, all the greats, but it was just something about the way Harden scored just at will that just intrigued me. So I definitely watched those.

“My all-time favorite was Kobe [Bryant] for sure, though. Growing up, I watched a lot of Harden, which is crazy because I don’t play like him, but definitely Harden. Harden and KD, those are my guys to watch growing up.”

Isn’t that kind of weird, though? How is he the guy that you looked up to or whatever, but you didn’t emulate his game?

“I think a lot of people are like that. I think what also makes him admirable is the things that he can do with the ball that you can’t really teach. So, I guess I was always in awe watching him go one-on-one, shoot over the doubles, and change the game, pretty much.

There was no way to stop him. That was just mind-blowing for me.”

If Magic fans could know one thing about you off the court, what should it be?

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I guess I’m approachable. I engage. I appreciate the fans. We’re approachable. We appreciate the support. We feel the love in the community. So, I would just say don’t be afraid to speak up. Ask for a pic or whatever.”