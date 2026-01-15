CJ McCollum Speaks About Atlanta Hawks Trade and Playoff Push (Exclusive)

Even the consummate professional conceded the difficulty with adjusting to his latest circumstances. CJ McCollum couldn’t help but sigh as he reflected on a week that has entailed processing an unexpected trade, making an unexpected move, and quickly adjusting to a new team. The Washington Wizards dealt McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks for Trae Young, a move that gave the Hawks both financial flexibility and a proven veteran guard that can score, playmake and lead.

“It’s early, early,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “It seems like we were just talking a couple of days ago.” It’s not too early, though, to see how McCollum has already elevated his new team.

The Hawks (20-22) enter Thursday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers (19-22) with McCollum posting respectable numbers in a win against the Golden State Warriors (12 points, four assists, one steal) and in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers (25 points, three assists, one steal). During that time, Snyder lauded McCollum for how he has operated in the pick-and-roll, managed late-game situations as well as his engagement at shootarounds and film sessions. McCollum fulfilled that job description well with both a playoff-contending team (Portland Trail Blazers: 2013-22), a talented team ravaged with injuries (New Orleans Pelicans: 2022-25) and a rebuilding team (Washington: 2025-26).

“We’re a young group. There is an example there that guys can see,” Snyder said. “It doesn’t have to be talked about where he’s holding tutorials on how to approach the game. I think on the court it’s the same presence. It’s the level of poise when he’s got the ball.”

McCollum provided that role so far as a reserve. He certainly can start games, too. But barring major injuries elsewhere, the 2016 Most Improved Player award winner will likely lead Atlanta’s second unit. That’s because the Hawks are further developing their young players in 27-year-old Nickeil Alexander-Walker and 22-year-old Dyson Daniels. They traded Young partly because of their confidence with how their young guards played while he nursed MCL and quad injuries in his right leg, ailments that sidelined him for all but 10 games this season. While the Wizards will reevaluate Young after the NBA All-Star weekend (Feb. 13-15), McCollum has immediately jumped into his new role.

“He’s been great,” Daniels said of McCollum. “Obviously, with his veteran presence, his communication coming in, he’s another guy that can handle the ball and can playmake and can shoot it. Going forward, once we learn to play with each other more and the team builds more chemistry, it’s going to be really good for us.”

As he walked to the team bus, McCollum spoke briefly with EssentiallySports about his transition, his chemistry with the Hawks and the organization’s outlook that he could become a long-term fit.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and posted.

How have you processed this past week?

McCollum: “It’s been hectic. You get traded. You move. I have kids. I have my wife. So it’s been a little hectic. But that’s the job. You just have to figure it out. So I’ve just been figuring it out.”

You’ve experienced this before, but how does this one compare to the others? (Portland dealt McCollum to New Orleans during the 2022 All-Star break; New Orleans dealt McCollum last summer to Washington.)

McCollum: “I didn’t do it in-season. I got traded during the All-Star break. So that’s completely different than being traded in the middle of the season. With the All-Star break, at least you get three or four days, whatever it is, where you can figure it out. Here, they’re still playing games. You get traded, and they’re still playing. So that was an adjustment. I had to fly from the East Coast to the South and then to the West Coast. So it’s been a whirlwind of travel. The body has been trying to keep up.”

And now you’re playing right away, too…

McCollum: [interrupts] “Yeah, I’m joining a team that had been in rhythm and was kind of rolling. So that’s been a little bit of an adjustment. It’s rough.”

All things considered, though, what early impact do you think you’ve been able to make so far?

McCollum: “I’m just being myself. I’m being aggressive. I’m working hard. I’m building consistent habits and doing things the right way. I’m really making sure that my head is in the right place in terms of competing, in terms of being a good teammate and in terms of making sure that each day that I come in with a positive mindset. I also understand that there are changes that are ahead for my family as well. I make sure they’re good. I make sure that my wife is good. I make sure that my kids are good and eventually have everything they need for the transition.”

You’ve established yourself as a pro your whole career. But you’ve always said you want to do it by example. With being in this new environment, what ‘by example’ things do you want to show everyone?

McCollum: “With that, I’m also just being myself. The things that I do in the league are done the right way in terms of preparation, how I approach the game, how I work out, how I take care of my body and how I study film. A lot of those things are being absorbed by the guys around you. It’s how I think the game and how I play it. I don’t think I have to go out of my way to do anything spectacular. Just being myself has always been positive for me and has had a great impact for the people around me.”

This team has a good young core and KP [Kristaps Porzingis] is expected to be back soon. Once you’re all whole, what do you think you all can do?

McCollum: “We got a lot of good players. We have to continue to build that chemistry and that camaraderie with each other. I think from there, the sky is the limit. We have to continue to take advantage of each day. It’s building blocks. Just get better each day, defend, share the ball and play with pace and execute in each game.”

It’s early. But the Hawks’ front office has indicated that you could fit here long term. What does that mean to you?

McCollum: “I’m excited about the possibilities. I’m happy to be in Atlanta. I love the city. I love the team and the organization. The things that I’ve heard about them so far in my interaction with the team and the front office has been positive. So I’m excited about the possibilities. We’ll see what happens next.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.