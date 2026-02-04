Darius Garland Reveals Return Timeline for Clippers Debut After Blockbuster James Harden Trade (Exclusive)

The NBA landscape shifted on its axis Tuesday night when the first blockbuster trade of the season was made. But for newly minted Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland, the real work is just beginning behind the scenes. This multi-team trade underscores the uncertainty regarding Darius Garland’s repetitive injuries. But sources indicate that Garland is all-in on making this trade worthwhile.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite missing the past nine games with the Cleveland Cavaliers while nursing a Grade 1 right great toe sprain, Darius Garland is expected to be available to play with the LA Clippers shortly after the NBA All-Star break, a person familiar with Garland’s recovery told EssentiallySports. The source also said that Garland is optimistic about his fit with the Clippers.

The Clippers acquired the 26-year-old and a second-round draft pick from Cleveland for veteran All-Star caliber guard James Harden, as ESPN first reported. Incidentally, the Clippers (23-26) play the Cavaliers (30-21) on Wednesday at Intuit Dome before beginning a four-game trip in Sacramento (Friday), Minnesota (Feb. 8) and Houston (Feb. 10 & 11). The NBA will host All-Star weekend at Intuit Dome (Feb. 13-15). That means Garland could make his debut with the Clippers as early as when they play the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 19 at Intuit Dome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

When James Harden shocked the NBA world by demanding a trade on Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers were the immediate destination in consideration. Darius Garland was the first name to be considered for a swap. Yet it didn’t make enough sense to send the injured guard for Harden on a prime scoring streak.

The Clippers dealt the 36-year-old Harden in what was considered a mutually-agreed-upon deal. The deal shed some salary, considering Harden had a $42 million player option for next season. Harden also joins a Cavaliers team (fifth in Eastern Conference) currently more equipped to make a deep playoff run than the Clippers (ninth in Western Conference). But the Clippers also acquired the 26-year-old Garland in what could become a helpful move, both in the short and long term.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are question marks about Garland’s health after playing only 26 games this season with two separate toe injuries. But a person familiar with Garland’s health told EssentiallySports that there is relative optimism with both his recovery and durability once he returns. That person also said that Garland views the trade as “a fresh start” amid his ability to become the team’s main point guard as well as his respect for Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, owner Steve Ballmer and All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

But the latest update from Garland’s camp shows his willingness to embrace a new role in Hollywood. This development provides a massive sigh of relief for a Clippers front office that just moved on from a future Hall of Famer in Harden to secure a cornerstone player a decade his junior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.