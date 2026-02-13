Heat’s Kel’el Ware Shares Truth on Eric Spoelstra Relationship, Rising Stars Honor and Bam Adebayo Partnership (Exclusive)

Technically, Miami Heat’s second-year center Kel’el Ware will participate in the NBA’s “Rising Stars” game on Friday because he is one of the league’s promising young talents. Yet, Ware also arrived at this stage after navigating various adversities.

He has weathered through evolving rotations. He has heard Heat coach Erik Spoelstra give pointed criticism about his play and preparation. While sitting in a Santa Monica hotel lobby to discuss his season with EssentiallySports, Ware appeared self-aware of both his growth and shortcomings.

Ware has averaged 11.3 points while shooting 53.2% from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, along with 9.2 rebounds per game. But he conceded the need to play with more consistency. Ware talked about his progress, his recent chemistry with teammate Bam Adebayo, Spoelstra’s challenging coaching style and more.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

What does being part of Rising Stars mean to you?

Ware: “It means a great thing. Just being able to be noticed around the league, it’s showing that my work is starting to pay off. It’s a great honor.”

What has that work entailed?

Ware: “A lot of hours in the gym. It’s definitely been that. I’m just putting in work behind the scenes and staying consistent. It’s really been about spending hours in the gym and in the weight room. It’s been about getting my game better and fixing everything that needs to be fixed.”

What strides on both sides of the floor do you think you’ve made since your rookie season?

Ware: “Being able to put the ball on the floor, shoot the ball and getting more confident. I’m able to get the ball on the floor, go to the rim and attack the rim. I’ve been shooting the ball as well. I’ve worked on that. I’m getting my weight up and my strength. Defensively, I’m still working on being able to move my feet a little bit and being more of a presence.”

What are your next steps with that?

Ware: “Just being locked into it all and getting it all down. It’s about locking it in and then perfecting it after that.”

Lately, you’ve had more time together with Bam. How have you seen the chemistry evolve with him?

Ware: “We played with each other last year. So getting back there on the court with him, getting those reps in and getting that experience has helped out the spacing between us both.”

What do you think you’ve shown what you can do together on the floor?

Ware: “I think we’ve shown a lot with what we can do. It’s just all about being consistent and being healthy. So we just have to bring that.”

What did you think of Bam accidentally posterizing you against the Wizards?

Ware: “I didn’t have much to say about that.” (laughs)

What was Bam’s banter with you like afterwards?

Ware: “He was talking his stuff for a little bit. But it died down a little bit.”

What has Bam meant to you as a teammate and mentor?

Ware: “He has the experience. So being around him, seeing how he approaches the game and seeing how he brings it every day, it shows you what you have to do to win games. When you bring that approach, you feel different on the court. You feel more effective. You feel like you’re impacting the game. That’s what it all comes down to.”

You were drafted high for a reason (No. 15) and you’ve gotten to Rising Stars for a reason. But you’ve had lots of things to navigate with fluid rotations and Spo’s expectations. How have you tried to manage that?

Ware: “I feel like it’s been up and down like it would be for anyone. But it all comes down to sticking to it and being consistent. You just keep putting in the work behind the scenes.”

Imago Feb 1, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) and San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) reach for a loose ball during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

You’ve also talked about ‘controlling the controllables.’ What has enabled you to look at it that way instead of faltering through challenges?

Ware: “Just staying true to it all. If something is meant for you, it will find its way to you. As long as you keep your head down and keep working, everything will flip around.”

What has the collaboration been like with you and Spo through everything?

Ware: “We talk about it. He makes sure he communicates things. You can tell he wants the best for me anyway.”

To what extent has he motivated you when he challenges you?

Ware: “I would say so. It pushes me to want to get better even more. I’m able to show up every day even through everything that is going on.”

UD [Udonis Haslem] and Dwyane [Wade] have been very supportive to you during their broadcast roles. What has that meant to you, given what they accomplished with the Heat?

Ware: “They’ve been through the organization. They know how it is. I’m keeping my head up and working. I’m going.”

With Norman Powell becoming an All-Star, what has made him such a great fit?

Ware: “Norm is a great player, especially with the way that he’s able to play the game. He plays the possession of the game. He has a great offensive mindset that he brings to the game.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.