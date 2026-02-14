Pacers’ Pascal Siakam Dishes on ‘Basketball Without Borders,’ All-Star Nod and Tyrese Haliburton Injury (Exclusive)

Whenever he gazed at the campers eager to showcase their game, Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam saw his own reflection.

Two days before he will play in his fourth NBA All-Star game, Siakam attended the 10th annual Basketball Without Borders All-Star camp (BWB) that the NBA and FIBA hosted at the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. There, 40 of the top high school prospects from across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Oceania and Europe participated in various drills and scrimmages.

Siakam was once one of those players. The Cameroon native attended BWB Africa in 2012, where he met NBA players Luol Deng (Sudan) and Serge Ibaka (Congo, Spain). Nearly 14 years later, the 31-year-old Siakam has already won an NBA championship (2019) and made four All-Star teams (2020, 2023, 2025, 2026). With both the Toronto Raptors (2016-2024) and Indiana Pacers (2024-26), Siakam has established himself as one of the league’s most dependable and durable two-way players.

Siakam spoke to EssentiallySports about BWB’s impact on him, his latest All-Star nod, Tyrese Haliburton’s injury and more.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

What did this event mean to you, considering your history with it?

Siakam: “It’s been great. Coming back here is always a great feeling. There are great people around here. I see some familiar faces. It’s an amazing program. I was part of it. So I know what it feels like. I’m just happy for these kids and the opportunity that they’re getting.”

What are your core memories when you were a part of this?

Siakam: “I saw Luol Deng. I saw Serge Ibaka. I saw NBA players at that time. I thought, ‘This is cool.’ I saw NBA coaches. I had never been exposed to the NBA beforehand. I think that was my first time. I think I will always remember those memories and see how excited we were to get the opportunity. After that, my love for the game grew. We’re here now.”

With that love of the game, how else did this program shape you to establish the career that you have?

Siakam: “I think it’s everything, just knowing that the passion you have for it is going to push you to work as hard as you can. I wanted to be the best and was working on my game every single day. So I think it started here with all of those things that we learned here: how to be a pro, how to be a good teammate and being a good leader. We had workshops and all of these different things that are still applicable today in my life. So it was great.”

How do you contextualize that a future All-Star might be here right now at this event?

Siakam: “That’s what I’m saying. It’s so incredible. I always remember that. I know how they feel because I was in their shoes. It’s super great that I can come back here. I saw Luol Deng when I was here. Hopefully, I can be an inspiration for them.”

You’ve been an All-Star before, but what does this latest honor mean to you?

Siakam: “It’s incredible. Obviously, it’s been a tough year for me and my team. But we’re just fighting through everything. I try to be the best version of myself every single day and to be recognized for the amount of work and just being a leader. Or at least trying to be the best version of myself, even through the bad times. I think it’s incredible, and I’m so blessed to be a part of it.”

You’ve been here before and you’ve been productive this season. But were you surprised you made the cut, considering sometimes coaches look at wins and losses as a criteria when they vote for reserves?

Siakam: “Yeah, I don’t know what the criteria is. So you know that better than me. I have no idea. I just know that to be chosen by your peers and the people that scout you every single day, to be chosen as an All-Star is a great honor.”

What have you been trying to do this season to mitigate Tyrese’s absence?

Siakam: “I think I try to be a better leader and increase my voice. I’ve been a natural leader. But it’s always been in a ‘by-example’ kind of way. I’m just doing my job and doing the best that I can. Now, there are a lot of young guys that you have to bring along. I have to talk a little bit more. It’s been a great experience. I’m continuing to get better as a player, even with the gravity that I’m getting and with getting double-teamed. I’m learning how to play out of that. It’s a learning and growing experience. I’m continuing to fight every single day.”

How have Tyrese’s spirits been through all of this?

Siakam: “He’s been great. He’s been awesome. I talk to him every day. Just to see how involved he is, I know injuries are hard. I couldn’t tell you how I would be if I was in his shoes. It’s tough mentally. But he’s been awesome. He’s been there every single day with us. He’s coaching everyone. He’s being a part of the team. He’s been great about that.”

What impact has that made?

Siakam: “He’s great. That’s why he is who he is. He’s the engine for our team and our organization. What he has been able to do and how he carries himself has been awesome to see.”

What do you think Zu [Ivica Zubac] will do for you all?

Siakam: “I love Zu. He’s a big man. I’ve played against him. He’s set a screen on me. He’s such a smart basketball player. I think he’s underrated as a passer. I’m excited. I met him a couple of days ago. He’s a great guy. I’m excited to get to work. That’s the first text message that I gave to him: ‘I’m happy and excited to get to work.’ He’s excited as well.”

What do you think of the new All-Star format?

Siakam: “I think it’ll be good. But I don’t know. I guess we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m just going with whatever happens. I’m excited for it.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.