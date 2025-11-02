Exclusive: Kevon Looney on Zion Williamson’s Explosiveness, Change at Pelicans, Warriors Tenure and More

Before Kevon Looney became a valued role player for his consistent rebounding, screening, and adaptability on a championship team, the Golden State Warriors initially harbored concerns about his durability.

Following enhanced work to his training, dieting, and recovery regimen, Looney became equally valued for his consistency both with his production and availability. So when the New Orleans Pelicans signed Looney as a free agent last summer, they didn’t just acquire a player that could share stories about Stephen Curry’s leadership, Kevin Durant’s scoring efficiency, Draymond Green’s high-intensity defense, Klay Thompson’s two-way presence, and Andre Iguodala’s selflessness. The Pelicans also acquired a player that could become a role model for Zion Williamson amid his quest to stay more healthy.

“He has a good grasp for it. I think he’s learning his body now,” Looney told EssentiallySports about Williamson. “It doesn’t take long to change that narrative. You can be viewed as a guy that is always hurt. But if you work on your body and you work on your diet and you come in and play every game and do what you’re supposed to do, that narrative changes. I think I did that for myself. So I’m an example of that. I think he can be the same way.”

At some point soon, the New Orleans Pelicans hope to benefit from Kevon Looney’s on-court presence for the same reason the Golden State Warriors won four NBA championships (2015, 2017-18, 2022) during his 10-year tenure (2015-25).

But with Looney sidelined for the first five games of the regular season with a sprained left knee, he has still tried to bank on his championship equity with constructive feedback to Williamson, Herb Jones, and Jordan Poole. Following the Pelicans’ morning shootaround ahead of Friday’s game against the LA Clippers, Looney stayed on the court both to strengthen his left knee and complete walk-through drills.

“He’s extremely close,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Looney’s return. He’s been having some really good workouts. Just needed a little more time.”

For the Pelicans’ sake, hopefully not too much. New Orleans (0-5) enters Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-0) with the Western Conference’s worst record. With the Pelicans losing three of those games by single digits, perhaps a few Looney rebounds and putbacks could have made the difference. For now, Looney has stayed disciplined with his recovery to expedite his return and to preach patience to a group intent to avoid a rebuilding season.

“To see his growth and his maturity, he’s way more vocal than what I remember,” said Green, who was a Warriors assistant coach during part of Looney’s tenure (2016-19). And so he’s not only helping his teammates. But he’s helping the coaching staff. He’s just a great guy and great teammate, and he’s a luxury to have with our group.”

Looney spoke to EssentiallySports about the latest on his injury, his impressions of Williamson, and what he expects when he faces the Warriors at home (Nov. 16) and in San Francisco (Nov. 29). The Warriors are still finalizing details, but they plan to honor him for his role in the team’s dynastic run. Looney also dished on trash-talking stories with Curry and Green, Poole’s growth, and why he considers Jones one of the NBA’s best wing defenders.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

How’s the new environment?

Looney: “It’s been okay. It’s good. I’ve seen some familiar faces, so that’s been cool and that’s been fun. But getting hurt in preseason kind of sucks, and not to be able to start. But I’m excited to be able to come back soon and finally make my real debut. I’m excited for a new opportunity and new journey. It’ll be fun.”

What it’s been like for you dealing with it? The injury happened during preseason?

Looney: “Yeah, it happened in the games in Australia. So it’s been difficult because I haven’t been hurt in a long time. I’m just trying to figure that out and get back on the court. Dealing with an injury while dealing with new players and new faces is always difficult in a new city. But having a staff like this that’s around – the coaching staff, players – they’ve been real supportive. So feeling good, and excited to hopefully be coming back soon.”

You have any sense when, or still fluid?

Looney: “It’s still fluid. Hopefully soon, though, in the next couple of games.”

Given those cards, how have you tried to navigate still getting acclimated and having the influence you want with the group?

Looney: “I’ve still been trying to use my voice. It’s harder to lead and be that guy when you’re on the sideline. But the team and the guys respect me. I’ve done a lot of practices before I went down. I played two preseason games. So I was able to be on the floor with them some. They’ve been losing some games. So I’ve been trying to use my voice and use my experience. I’ve been in a lot of different circumstances in this league and have played a lot of different roles. So I’m just trying to connect with all the guys, talking to them and leading my way. And hopefully, when I get on the court, I can do even more.

It’s been different. But it’s still been fun. We have a great group of guys. We have a young team who is excited to come to practice every day. We’ve had that joy and have been practicing hard. So it’s been a lot of fun just connecting and learning these new guys every day.”

Given your championship experience and experience in the league, what things and pearls of wisdom have you tried to share?

Looney: “Just right now, the NBA is a long season. We’ve been losing some games. It can feel like the end of the world when we’re starting off and going [0-5] right now. But it’s a long season. You’re going to have long stretches. But it’s about how you bounce back. Just as easily as you can go on a three or four-game losing streak, you can turn that into a five or six-game [winning] streak, and then it’s a whole different outlook on the season. I’ve been on teams where we started off really hot and things didn’t look as good going into the second half of the season. But we were able to flip the script.

So I’ve been in different circumstances. I feel like we have the talent to weather the storm. Then, once we connect and get our chemistry right, then we can be really good. So I’m just telling guys when you add people to a team, it’s never easy. So just keep fighting through the adversity and keep our confidence in the things that I’ve been talking about.”

I saw in your Media Day interview that you said you’ve been really impressed going up against Zion. What’s jumped out to you now that you’ve been his teammate?

Looney: “Just his physicality and his ability to get to the rim under any circumstances is impressive. He’s not the tallest guy. But he’s able to get to where he wants on the court, and he’s actually a really good passer. He makes the right reads. He gets his teammates involved. And he has a knack and knows when it’s the time to take a game over. So seeing his ability to get to the paint, to go down there and be relentless like that is difficult in this league, especially not being the tallest guy. And for him to do that night in and night out, I’ve been really impressed by it.”

What was it like when you had to defend him as an opponent?

Looney: “It sucked! I know how hard it was to guard him. It’s never just a one-man thing. You got to load up. There’s always calls for help. He’s a difficult cover. In every game playing against him, you’re going to feel like you played a football game. So I know how hard it is to go against him. Even guarding him in practice, it’s always going to be difficult. He’s one of the toughest covers in our league. I think that’s why we have a chance to turn our season around because he’s such a special talent.”

I thought you’d have the perfect perspective on this. You were someone at the beginning of your career that dealt with injuries. And then eventually you became an ‘All-82 guy’ and have been pretty reliable. What perspective have you shared with Zion about navigating through those things?

Looney: “He came into training camp in great shape. His body looked great. His routine, he’s keeping at what he needs to do to prepare to be on the court. He takes that really seriously. He’s seen and has learned what it takes to play every night. For me, I’m just telling him that being consistent in your work is the big message. I at least try to show him by example as well, by being in the gym every day, attacking the rehab and learning your body, knowing when to sit down in practice and knowing when to push it in practice. It’s different things like that.

I think he has a good grasp for it. I think he’s learning his body now. It doesn’t take long to change that narrative. You can be viewed as a guy that is always hurt. But if you work on your body and you work on your diet and you come in and play every game and do what you’re supposed to do, that narrative changes. I think I did that for myself. So I’m an example of that. I think he can be the same way.”

Availability is always availability. But it sounds like what you observed about Zion is already against the narrative with him being consistent with his work?

Looney: “Yeah. I didn’t know what to expect. You never know about guys like that. When you come into it, you hear different things. But to see him up close and see how serious he takes his body, and he’s doing a 30-minute routine just before he shows up on the court, that shows he’s taking it really seriously. I’ve seen all the greats, KD, Steph, Klay, Draymond, and all of those guys put in a lot of work just before they step on the court. So to see him do that has been impressive.”

What jumped out to you about their routines that you saw over the years?

Looney: “Steph is consistent in his work. As he got older, he does even more in the weight room. He’s always doing something – some type of stretching, some type of lifting before or after. It’s things like that, you kind of take with you. If you want to play that long in the league, you got to have a special routine. That’s something that I add to mine.

What about with KD, Klay and Dray?

Looney: “KD and them are all the same way. They all do different things. But they’re doing something before and they’re going to do something after. When I say before, they’re going to do 30 minutes lifting, 15 minutes of stretching, and maybe 20 minutes of shooting. And then they get on the court. And then they’re going to do the same thing after. There is a certain level of seriousness you have to take before you get on the court.”

What do you expect the moment will be like when you play against them?

Looney: “I don’t know what to expect. I know there will be a lot of feelings and a lot of emotions. But I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know. I’m just going to live in the moment. It’s going to be fun to be back. It’s going to be fun to be on the other side and compete against those guys. I love competing against Steph and Draymond in practice. I always talk a lot of sh—. So hopefully I’ll do it in the game. But there’s going to be a lot of emotions. That’s like my second home. Everyone will be my family forever. So I’m just excited for that moment to happen.”

Revenge game? What do you think?

Looney: “Nah, it’s not a revenge game! (laughs) It’s just a competitive game. Even when Klay came back [last season], it wasn’t a revenge game. But you didn’t want to lose to the other guys. Those other dudes are my big brothers. So if I can get a win over them is something, that is something that I’d like.”

I’m intrigued that, though, you’ll get to talk some trash with Dray and you all can be physical. What do you expect?

Looney: (interrupts) “Yeah, that’ll be cool. I expect it to be a great game. A lot of trash talking. But it’s all going to be in good gesture and good heart. Those guys are some of the most competitive guys that I’ve ever seen. I know they don’t want to lose to me. So hopefully it’ll be a game with some meaning to it. I’m just excited. Those guys are still my mentors. Those are guys that I still talk to when I need something or if I feel like it. If I’m dealing with an injury and I need somebody to talk to or a doctor or anything, those are guys that I still talk to and really lean on. So going back there and being able to compete against them on the other side is going to be a lot of fun.”

You mentioned you talked a lot of trash with Steph and Draymond in practice. What’s your favorite trash-talking story with them?

Looney: “I don’t know if I have a favorite, but I have one that sticks out to me. It was my second year in the league, and I was going against Draymond. It was early in training camp. I was coming off my injuries. But I was still finding myself and trying to find my legs. He decided to pick me up and pressure me. I was trying to run the offense, and he was swearing at me that I can’t score. I just remember him yelling, ‘Ahhhh!’ That one will always stick with me because I always wanted to try to match his energy. At first, I had fresh legs and I didn’t want to say too much or do too much. I didn’t really find my voice yet. But that one always stuck in my head and kind of got me like, ‘Yeah, I need to get better. I need to make sure that I match his energy and match his tenacity out there every time that I’m out on the court.’”

Did you have a rebuttal on him?

Looney: “Not that day. But I had days where in practice, I was probably the loudest one talking. If him and Steph are on the team, I’m talking to Steph and calling out the plays, and I’m saying that I’m getting stops. I had one where I was playing great defense on Steph. I’m talking. I take pride in being able to switch onto guards. And I played great defense. I probably hit him once. Then he hit me with a ‘between the legs’ and ‘behind the back’ and then a stepback, and he made it in my face. I was like, ‘It’s over.’”

(laughs). That’s Steph.

Looney: “Yeah, that’s Steph. You know he did his little shimmy and his 3 and a game winner. It’s things like that that always got us talking.”

I talked to Willie, and he said he noticed you’re more vocal than what he remembered back in the day. Steve [Kerr] shared that Ron Adams told him, ‘Loon might have been the best leader I’ve ever seen in my life.’ How does that register with you?

Looney: “That means a lot. Ron has seen a lot of basketball. He’s been around a lot of people. I take a lot of pride in being somebody that’s vocal and cares about my teammates and cares about people in general and that people look at me as a leader. Most of the time, the public doesn’t know what I do and what I bring to the locker room. But I don’t really care for that. I just want to do it because I love the game, I love my teammates, and I love winning. But when you get a compliment and praise like that from Ron Adams, it means the world. He was one of the big guys on me when I first got in the league. He coached me hard. So for him to see that and be able to grow and develop under him was big.”

What was he doing?

Looney: “Every time we did any type of defensive drill, if I wasn’t one of the first people out there, he would yell at me in front of everybody and in front of the team. He would tell me that I’m not working hard. But that kind of got me prepared to play at a high level. I’m coming in, and they’re trying to win a championship every year. Every year, they were trying to win every game. It takes a lot of work to get to that level, especially being a young guy. I think he helped really prepare me, especially on the defensive end, to get there.”

Speaking of things coming full circle, seeing Jordan [Poole] here, how have you seen him evolve since he left the Warriors?

Looney: “He’s much more mature. He handles adversity a lot better. The first couple of years, he was an emotional roller coaster. I remember his rookie year, every time he missed a shot, he was ready to crash. But now he’s a lot better. He’s much more poised. You’ve seen him slow down on the court. He knows how to pick his spots. He knows when it’s time where he can do his crazy shots. And he knows when to bring it back and get the guys involved. To see him evolve as a man and as a player has been great to see.”

What do you think is his next step?

Looney: “I think it’s continuing to grow in that area. He’s a guy that is super dynamic. So just to get a feel for when to push it and when to get guys involved. As a point guard and as a leader, he can always improve in that. But I think he’s been doing a great job over the last few years with that. There’s always more that can be done, and I think he’s taken the steps to do that.”

You’ve said you consider Herb Jones one of the best wing defenders in the league. What do you see from him that separates himself from everyone else?

Looney: “With his athletic ability and his wingspan, he’s able to close space second-to-none. I see him being in help and also being able to close out and blocking the 3. That reminds me of Andre and Draymond and those different level guys that can run around like that. His IQ off the ball and his ability to roam and blow up plays has been impressive to see. For being 6’7 or 6’8 and for him to be able to guard real small guards and big wings, he’s able to stop all of that. It’s been cool to see. I’ve been just telling him, ‘If you can be even more aggressive and be even more vocal, he can be one of the best.’”

You guys have a lot of talent, but you’re in this loaded West. Why do you think this group can get through the field here?

Looney: “We have elite talent. I don’t think we just have talent. We have a leader in the pack and a player in ‘Z’ that is a special talent that nobody can match his force. He’s a unique player and he presents a problem for every team that we play against. We start with having a player like that, you have a chance to be really, really good. Then you add guys like Trey [Murphy III], JP, and Herb, they’re young enough to play every game. They have that youth, and they also have been through some battles. That can help them make that next step. I feel like that group of core guys can do something really special. Then you add in me and adding in rookies [Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen] that are high-end talent, we have a great mix of guys trying to prove that they can make it to that next level. We just have to put it together. We have to learn how to win as a group. It’s tough. We have faced a lot of battle-tested teams. We’re trying to make it gel and make it happen.”

What is the key to learning how to win as a group?

Looney: “You have to go through those trials. You can’t skip any steps. There are going to be some lumps. There are going to be some bruises. But as long as you stick together – we lose together, we win together – as long as we do everything together, I feel like we’ll be all right.”

How about in the short term to just get a winning record?

Looney: “It’s easy to say we got to get wins. But we also have to do all the small things out on the court. We’re so talented. We can make shots and do that. But it’s all the small things: diving on the floor, knowing our sets, knowing our communication, knowing the small details, being there when a team goes on a run to know what settles us down, going to our pet plays. It’s different things like that. It’s just knowing that it’s about having basketball IQ as a group to be able to get the win.”

