Lakers’ Gabe Vincent Dishes on LeBron James, Luka Doncic’s Sacrifices, Role on the Team and More (Exclusive)

Amid injuries and shifting roles, the Los Angeles Lakers have stayed in the Western Conference mix for a few clear reasons. Luka Doncic has played at an MVP level, topping 35 points per game, while Austin Reaves has looked like a first-time All-Star. Their rise has eased the load on LeBron James as he adjusts to a new phase. However, for head coach JJ Redick, the supporting cast is also playing a crucial role.

That also includes guard backup Gabe Vincent, whom the Lakers have used both on-and-off-the-ball and as a point-of-attack defender.

“It’s really an under-looked thing, just with the makeup of our roster,” Redick said, “how important it is to have him out there with some of our lineups.”

Vincent wasn’t in any of those lineups while missing 11 games with a sprained left ankle (October 27 – November 15). The Lakers (17-7) enter Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns (14-11) with Vincent averaging only 5.0 points while shooting 38.1% from the field and 41.2% from deep, along with 1.3 assists in 21 minutes in the past 10 games. But Redick has often expressed appreciation for Vincent’s floor spacing, perimeter defense, and team-oriented attitude.

“You get inserted back into a group that’s playing a certain way, it’s really difficult to kind of find your way,” Redick said. “But I’m very confident that Gabe will find his way.”

Now, Gabe Vincent spoke with EssentiallySports about the Lakers’ start so far, the chemistry among James, Doncic, and Reaves, how Redick has evolved as a coach, and how he has adapted to his fluid role.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

How do you evaluate the season so far?

Vincent: “It’s been a good start, I’d say. We’ve had some bumps in the road and lessons to be learned from. We’ve had some good tests. But obviously, we have a lot more work to do. But I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

What are the lessons learned?

Gabe Vincent: “It’s continuing to trust and continuing to build. It’s hard to build a championship team and championship habits overnight. It doesn’t happen that way. There are going to be growing pains. There are going to be bumps and bruises along the way, whether it’s dropping games we shouldn’t drop or battling against certain types of defenses and offenses and so forth.”

What are the championship habits that come to mind?

Vincent: “That’s a little bit of our pillar – our communication, our shape, a lot of it is our spirit and the way we share the ball, playing the game the right way and trusting our process. I think there are some teams in this league that break teams. But we want to make sure that we’re one of the teams that don’t get broken.”

That being said, you’re all still in the mix in the West. You obviously have Luka, LeBron, and some roster depth. But given LeBron’s absence, other injuries, and a lot of new players, why do you think you all have been able to come together relatively well?

Vincent: “That’s a testament to the locker room we have and the coaching staff. None of it comes together well if there isn’t a sacrifice. There is a sacrifice from our top three guys. There is sacrifice from the rest of us as well.”

USA Today via Reuters Oct 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) speaks with guard Gabe Vincent (7) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“It looks different night in and night out. That can come in the form of shots, play style, or minutes. So it’s sacrificing for the greater good. It’s sacrificing for our bigger goal. Obviously, our stars being stars are going to be needed if we’re going to be a good team.”

What have the sacrifices looked like for Luka, LeBron, and Austin?

Gabe Vincent: “All three of those guys can put up ridiculous numbers offensively. It’s to the point where teams are double-teaming them at half-court off tipoff. They’re capable. They’re more than capable of commanding a double team and scoring themselves. But it takes a lot of sacrifice from them to get off of it and trust that the ball will get back to them and so forth.”

What are the top moments for you that show LeBron can still play at a high level at age 40, Luka being an MVP candidate, and Austin having a chance to make the All-Star?

Vincent: “It’s the gravity in the way that they play the game. For LeBron and Luka, they can score from all three levels, and they can make every pass. Take Austin, who’s improved every year drastically, especially since I’ve been here, with the way he’s shown that he can carry a team, win multiple games, and be clutch. That’s a huge testament to him and taking care of his body. He’s pretty reliable in terms of his body. He doesn’t miss many games. All of those factors come into play, and he puts out a great product.”

What have the sacrifices entailed for the rest of the group, including yourself?

Vincent: “It’s understanding that we have three guys that are going to put up numbers sometimes. We had a game where they scored 99 points among the three of them (in 135-118 win over the Clippers on Nov. 25, 2025). That’s not going to be the last time that happens. They may even explode for more. How that looks like for the rest of us is to be ready to play and be ready to shoot when it’s time. But when you have great players, and you’re around stars, you have to let them have a star moment.”

“You think of ‘Bron at the end of Philly. We’ve been closing games with Luka and AR primarily handling the ball and making plays for us. But then we’re going to LeBron at the end of the game in Philly. So we have three guys who can explode and take over a game at any moment. It’s a luxury to have.”

“We understand that we have one ball. We understand that we are a team. So we need five guys to play the game. Sometimes, that might mean that ‘Player X’ might get 10 shots. Or that might mean that ‘Player X’ gets two shots. ‘Player Y’ might not play. The sacrifice looks different. But overall, we’re just trying to win.”

You mentioned the staff. How has JJ and his staff been so far this season compared to last season?

Vincent: “I think our feet are a little bit more under us. They’re a little bit more comfortable with learning from stuff that happened last year. They’re just growing in a number of ways. So it’s been great. The message has been received better this year. I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

How has the message been received better?

Vincent: “It’s a different group. It’s a fresh group, if you will. Last year, we had two or three different teams in one season. So it’s a fresh group. We had a good summer. We’ve been together. We’ve seen our cohesiveness show.”

What do you think you have shown since coming back from your ankle injury a few weeks ago?

Vincent: “I’m trying to continue to get healthier. I got healthy to a point where I can go out there and do my job and do my role. Obviously. I’m still getting better and feeling closer to 100 (percent). I don’t think anyone is at 100 percent right now in this NBA. But we all do what we can to get closer to 100.”

Imago Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“As far as my role being part of the supporting cast with three stars? It’s to be ready to make shots when I’m open, to take care of the ball, to defend at a high level, to be physical and understand where the ball is trying to go and what we’re trying to accomplish, and just trying to keep this group focused on the big picture.”

What’s your approach with your varying roles with playing on and off the ball?

Gabe Vincent: “When I have the ball, I’m trying to get downhill, and I’m trying to be aggressive and look for my own shot. You’ve seen a few games here and there where that’s been the case, where I have been more ‘quote-unquote’ aggressive offensively to score. That has much to do with who we have available and how the roster looks.”

“I understand that when we do have a whole and full team that I’m probably not going to shoot 14 shots. That’s just what it is. It might be two or three. It could be six or eight. Who knows. So I’m trying to get to space and stretch defenses. I’ve been shooting the ball much better to start the year. I’m trying to command more attention in terms of pulling guys and creating some space. When they have to overreact to our stars, I’m able to knock some shots down.”

How are you and Marcus [Smart] trying to complement each other on defense, as well as how to help Luka and Austin on that end?

Vincent: “It’s about taking my matchup and winning that matchup defensively as well as being vocal and being loud. I’m calling out actions. I’m giving other guys the confidence to get into the ball and to know that they have help in a certain direction. Our physicality is huge for our group. Obviously, we’ve got those three guys that score the ball a lot. But sometimes things will happen defensively where they don’t have the energy for it.”

“It takes all five guys to guard a pick-and-roll. It takes five guys to guard the ball. So other guys step up. That’s our time to shine. Having Marcus on this side is great, so I don’t have to go against him. When we have minutes together, it’s fun, and we’re able to get into the ball and be a little bit more aggressive. When we trade off, there is no drop off from the floor. So it’s been incredible.”

Your role is very fluid…

Vincent: “Every night. Every night is different.”

How do you put that reality into perspective with JJ saying last season that he wants a roster full of players that are Gabe Vincent?

Vincent: “It means a lot. The recognition and the appreciation goes a long way when we talk about things like sacrifice, and when my sacrifice looks one way, and his looks another way. Everyone wants to feel appreciated when they are putting their body on the line and doing what they can to help move the needle forward with the best of intentions. So it means a lot to get that recognition from him.”

In what ways does that help you embrace everything, even when your role changes?

Gabe Vincent: “It helps a lot. I’m trying to win. I want to play a part in that. A lot goes into a bowl of pasta. I don’t need many tomatoes to be the spinach. I need everyone to do their job. So I’m trying to make sure that I can do my job at a high level and do what I can to help this team win.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook, and T hreads.