Max Christie Gets Honest About Anthony Davis Trade, Kyrie Irving’s Leadership and Cooper Flagg’s ROY Chances (Exclusive)

Apparently, numbers do lie.

Despite shooting more efficiently than the majority of the participants in the NBA’s 3-point contest, Dallas Mavericks fourth-year guard Max Christie did not make the cut.

“It was tough. He should be here in the 3-point contest with his numbers,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Christie. “But he’s young, and he’ll have another opportunity next year. Hopefully, he uses that as motivation because he deserves to be here.”

Christie sure does. He remains on pace to finish with career-highs in points per game (13.3), shooting percentage (46.7%) and 3-point shooting (42.6%). Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard showed he has maintained his strong shooting stroke by winning the NBA’s 3-point contest despite staying sidelined all season to heal his left Achilles tendon. But Christie has shot better this season from deep than most of the field, including Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (42.5%), Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (39.6%), Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (37.9%), Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (37.6%) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (31.1%). Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (45.1%) and Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (43.1%) are the only other 3-point contest participants to shoot better than Christie this season.

No wonder Mavericks forward P.J. Washington described Christie’s exclusion as “insane.” Christie may lack the same name recognition as the other players. The Mavs (19-35) also rank 12th in the Western Conference amid an injury-riddled season. But rookie forward Cooper Flagg and Christie have still provided enough positive developments to merit individual accolades. Flagg planned to participate in the NBA’s Rising Stars event before nursing a sprained left foot. Christie entered last week’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a fifth-place ranking in corner 3s made this season (54).

Before the Mavericks’ loss to the Lakers ahead of the All-Star break, Christie performed an extensive pre-game workout with assistant coach Phil Handy that partly explained his growth. The 23-year-old guard made most of his shots on various 3-point shooting, post and free-throw drills. Christie worked on his ball handling by dribbling with both a regular-sized ball and a miniature one. Lastly, Christie studied game footage extensively with Handy afterwards.

Imago Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) warms up with a miniature basketball ball and a regular basketball before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center.

“He’s been building confidence, making shots and is one of the best shooters in the league,” Washington said of Christie. “He’s been putting the work in all offseason and during the season as well. So I expected it from him. Obviously, he’s a great player and keeps making jumps. He’s going to be something special.”

Christie spoke to EssentiallySports about his growth and the 3-point contest snub. He also delved into other topics: Flagg’s case to win the Rookie of the Year award over Knueppel, Anthony Davis’ time in Dallas before his trade to Washington and Kyrie Irving’s leadership while rehabbing his left ACL.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

What do you think has gone into the season that you’ve had?

Christie: “I just think the work that I put in. You combine that with the confidence that teammates and coaches give me; the combination of those two has led me to have a good season so far. I just want to continue to build on it and continue to try to stay consistent and get better each and every game.”

I saw some of the work pregame that you did with Phil with 3s, free throws, ball handling and film work. What are the other things you did to get ready?

Christie: “A lot of it was strength training. But the biggest thing for me was the mental peace. I continued to take that next step with my confidence with the way that I’m reading the game. I’m seeing a little bit of different things now from defenses. I continue to learn and get better. I continue to use those experiences and just build on it. That’s really all it is. The physical stuff is great with the ball handling and the shooting. But mentally, I think I’ve taken a good step as well.”

With your ball handling, I saw you and Phil were working with both a regular basketball and a miniature ball. What has that drill done for you?

Christie: “It’s about being able to have different stimulus. If you can handle a small ball, then it’s easier to handle a real ball in games. It’s easier to handle that with working on a string. I’m just getting different stimulus really, just from different ways to improve my ball handling.”

How have your teammates and coaches given you confidence?

Christie: “It’s just communication. It’s communication with me. I think that’s where it’s really come from. It’s their communication and their belief in me. They are instilling belief in myself as well. They have communicated with me constantly to be aggressive and continue to be confident. It’s with the play as well. They are putting me in positions where I can succeed. So that has been really helpful.”

Why have you been so effective with the corner 3s?

Christie: “It’s one of the more valuable shots in today’s game. So that is obviously a point of emphasis to continue to work on. You want to be able to be really elite from those spots. I think overall with 3-point shooting, it’s about continuing to work on my shot. Obviously, corner 3s are great. But being able to make them all has been great, too.”

What was your reaction that you weren’t selected in the 3-point contest, considering your strong numbers?

Christie: “It is what it is. The biggest thing for me is that hopefully, I have plenty more opportunities. This isn’t a live or die by this All-Star year. Hopefully, I have many more years in this league and many more opportunities to be in the competition like that.”

Kidd said he hopes you get some motivation out of it. How do you view that?

Christie: “Oh, of course. I feel a little bit of motivation. But I’m trying to win games. That’s all that really matters. I’m not thinking about it too much. It is what it is.”

How have you managed this season, considering you’ve had personal success while experiencing a lot of losing?

Christie: “That’s the NBA season. That’s how it works. There’s injuries. Sometimes, you’re lucky. Sometimes, you’re unlucky. Sometimes, guys are in and guys are out. It’s an NBA season. We’ve all been through it. It’s next-man up mentality and putting one foot in front of the other. The world doesn’t stop moving. That’s all it is really, just continuing to be grateful for the game that we play and the job that we have, regardless of who’s in and who’s out. I’m just continuing to embrace that mindset.”

What have you seen with Cooper’s growth?

Christie: “I think it’s been happening game-by-game. He’s super young. He’s continuing to learn. He’s being put in positions where he can learn and grow. I think us, as teammates, instill confidence in him. The coaching staff has done a good job with putting him in positions where he can be effective as well. The more experience he gets, the better he’ll get.”

Imago Dec 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Center.

Cooper was drafted at No. 1 for a reason. But what are the moments you’ve seen that show he is a special player?

Christie: “I think it’s a daily thing with him, to be honest. It’s his attitude when he shows up. It’s his charisma. His play speaks for itself. But it’s also his ability to read the game and his ability to be a positive spirit for us. It’s his ability to help us win games. He’s going to continue to grow into that leader and continue to grow into that player for us. Just being around him continually every day, you can see those are the things that make him who he is.”

It looks like it’ll be a neck-and-neck race between Cooper and Kon for Rookie of the Year. What’s your case on why Cooper should win?

Christie: “I think he deserves it already. He’s played super well. No disrespect to Kon, but obviously, I got to support my teammate above all else. He’s been a special player from day one. If you want to look at statistics or if you actually want to watch the game and see how he affects the game, I think he does it in a multitude of ways.”

You have a lot of perspective on AD after playing with him on the Lakers and on the Mavs. How did you see him trying to manage the tough circumstances he had with his injuries before the trade to the Wizards?

Christie: “He did what he could with what he was dealt, to be honest. Obviously, injuries are always tough. He stayed professional about it. He was continuing to work on it, rehabbing it and trying to get back to be able to help us win games. It’s unfortunate how it all went down, where he’s no longer with us. But that’s the business of basketball.”

Kyrie is obviously still here. What has his presence been with the team while he’s going through his rehab this season?

Christie: “He shows his experience with us. He has so much experience. He’s an NBA champion. So with his ability to be around us and instill knowledge in us, he’s continuing to be that positive force. Obviously, he isn’t playing. But his charisma, attitude and presence have been very encouraging for us. His ability to instill that in us has been great.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.