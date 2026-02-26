Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs Opens Up on Injuries, Paolo Banchero’s Season & Franz Wagner’s Mindset (Exclusive)

The actions revealed Jalen Suggs’ determination to play soon. Shortly after the Orlando Magic ruled him out for a third consecutive game because of his back, Suggs worked with the Magic’s coaching and training staff on the court to further his recovery. The 24-year-old guard completed shooting drills from 3-point range and in the paint. He then completed conditioning drills at center court.

The Magic (31-26) listed Suggs as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets (35-21). With Suggs missing a combined 23 games this season because of his right knee (eight), left hip (seven), left knee (four), back (three) and groin (one), the Magic suggested they will manage him with caution.

“When he comes back, it’s about continuing to be smart with how we play him, knowing that he’s going to give it all his all,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “But then we got to make sure we take care of it when he’s on the court.”

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Suggs downplayed such concerns. Instead, he remained positive about his durability and his play. Not surprising. The Magic have credited Suggs for staying resilient through the team’s ups and downs that have featured overlapping injuries with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

“There have been moments where he has been frustrated with not being on the court and off the court,” Mosley said. “But he’s done a great job with continuing his communication in film sessions and on the court with guys just talking and leading. Those are big keys for us.”

Suggs also delved into other topics, including his chemistry with Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner’s spirits during his latest injury, and Banchero’s play. Despite the Magic holding only a one-game lead over the Miami Heat (31-28) for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, Suggs also remained bullish about the team’s trajectory.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one interview has been edited and condensed.

How are you hanging in with your injury?

Suggs: “I’m good. I’m straight. I’m excited to get back home and maintaining coming out of the [All-Star] break. We’re good.”

What has the training staff told you about the next steps?

Suggs: “Keep staying ready. We were on the court today. We were working out yesterday. So I’m just keeping my body ready. I keep priming it. I’ll be good to go, but just try not to rush it.”

Imago Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Any word on if you’re playing on Thursday, or still fluid?

Suggs: “I don’t know, bro. I don’t know, bro. That’s still going to come.”

How have you managed this season with dealing with your various injuries, while still having a two-way impact when you’re on the floor?

Suggs: “It’s not any different. This year has been great. I’ve seen the game at a high level. It has slowed down continuously. So I feel good about what’s been going on. Physically, some of that is luck of the draw. You try to do everything within your willpower to be healthy. But some of the injuries, you just can’t avoid. So with that stuff, I’m trying to stay in a good place, have a good mental space and keep some peace of mind. I know that I’m doing the things that I’m supposed to be doing. But life just happens. That has all been a great teacher. But when I’m out on the court, I feel great.”

What helps you have a good mental space even amid those different injuries?

Suggs: “I focus on the big picture. I’m not too invested or caught up in the present moment to where that’s the only thing that matters. You still understand what you’re working for, which is a hard switch to flip. A lot of times, you want to stay present in the places that you’re at. So for me, it’s about having a balance with working on it all. I’m staying confident. I trust the stuff that they’re telling me. I get my work in all the time. So, in terms of coming back, it’s always just basketball, no matter how little or how much I’ve been playing.”

Jamahl said that, whether you’re available or not, you’ve been pretty active and vocal in film sessions. What have those discussions been?

Suggs: “We’re talking about what we’re seeing – style of play, how we can continue to move and find great flow in our offense. What are the keys? What are some of the things that we see in real time? We’re getting to have those conversations on the bench, too. That turns to reads, coverages, flow of the game. Stuff like that. For me, it’s about staying active. I love the game. So, regardless of whether I’m playing, if I’m around, my mind gets going. I’m still invested in the guys on our squad.”

Jamahl said that once you return that it’s key to be smart with how they play you, knowing that you always give it your all. What has the collaboration been like with you and the training staff with that?

Suggs: “I think it’s been cool. If you have a team full of guys that don’t go 100%, you’re probably going to be beat on most nights. So part of it is just life, the luck of the draw and how things turn out. But I’m trying to maintain and do all the work in the weight room to prepare the body and the muscles. I do the mental work and not be overly stressed. I try to be present and not let anything like that take me out of work. Then I just go out and hoop with the trust and belief that I’ll be fine. So I don’t think there is any crazy adjustment. We’ve stayed away from certain situations where, in the past, I was damn near heightened odds to get myself hurt. This year, it’s just been hoop. I think I’ve been doing it efficiently. I’ll be fine at the end of the year. That’s when I want to be playing.”

With trying to have chemistry with Desmond, what have been both the adjustments and seamless parts with your role?

Suggs: “He’s easy to play with. He moves well off the ball. He’s great off-the-catch. He can catch-and-shoot with the best in the league. So with guys like that, you just want to get him the ball with slight advantages. I like to get him the ball where he can attack close outs so he can make a play and make a decision. He has good instincts in doing so, whether it be shooting or making a quick drive.

“So for us, it’s been easy. I told him from the get-go that it would be easy. I think the biggest part is just getting everybody on the same page. That’s on the guards. That’s part of your job description, to make sure everybody is poised and there are no stretches where we’re out there and don’t know what’s going on and can’t find someone. Sometimes a shot doesn’t fall, and that’s why you can’t get one to go. But we’re trying to make sure that at all times with any group, whether it’s a double big or small lineup, that we’re getting in a good offense.”

Imago Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I saw that after the trade last summer, you texted Bane about ‘being excited to be on a championship journey with him.’ What do you see that gives you confidence about this group?

Suggs: “He’s a great mix of Corey [Kispert] and Andrew Nembhard, two of my favorite teammates that I’ve played with. He can shoot the sh-t out of it like Corey and he can create his own like Andrew. So that’s why my eyes lit up. I told him from the get-go that we’ll be one of the best backcourts in the league because we can do everything. We cover every base. We’re strong. We defend. We make plays. We create for others. We knock down open shots. When the chemistry gets going, we can build off each other. We really elevate each other’s play. I’ve learned a lot from him so far. He’s been a great teammate.”

What have you learned?

Suggs: “Off-ball spacing, quick ball movement and how to stay present. He doesn’t get too high or low. We’ve had a lot of conversations about that.”

Speaking of highs and lows, how are Franz’s spirits after his injury?

Suggs: “I think he’s doing pretty well. He’s still engaged with us. He texts with us after every game. It’d be nice to have his face out here. But he’s doing well. He’s a competitor, and he just wants to play. But it’s the same thing that I said about myself. We’ll get him back when the time is right. We just have to go win games in the meantime. So we’ll be good.”

Similar theme with Paolo. What do you make of his season with his play and having to deal with being in and out of the lineup with his injuries?

Suggs: “He’s done a great job. When you’re that guy and you put yourself in that category as one of the best in the league, everybody is going to talk. I think he’s done a great job with shutting that out and staying present in the building. He’s continuing to attack the task at hand. That’s figuring out our own flow, how we’re going to play and then coming out every night and trying to chase wins. So he’s been present with us. I still love my brother to death. We have a lot of great convos. He’s the ultimate competitor as well. So everybody is doing great. I’ve been excited about the past couple of weeks.”

USA Today via Reuters Nov 19, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates his made slam dunk with guard Jalen Suggs (4) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

What are the things you have addressed in those ‘great convos?’”

Suggs: “We’re just talking about how to find great shots and how to consistently play with a flow and a pace on offense and keep yourselves out of situations where you get stagnant and buckets get hard to come by. We want to limit the amount of tough shots that we have to take. You can get a good one or an easy one. Those are the ones that you want to take and continue creating. It’s basketball talk – offense, defense, flow, games, family. When you’ve been brothers for multiple years, it’s daily chopping it up. We’ve had good talks.”

Speaking of Xs and Os, your passing numbers have been high, especially in transition. What explains that effectiveness?

Suggs: “I try to get the ball out quickly. Ball moves faster than man. I believe in that concept. So for me, it’s about getting the ball out of my hands and creating for all of them. A cross-screen pass is as big of a problem as bringing it up full speed. It’s even more of a problem. I got all of these great guys around me. AB [Anthony Black] has been taking an amazing leap. I think he’s going to be one of the best players in the league in the next couple of years. With “P5” (Banchero), Franz and Bane, all I got to do is get them the ball and put them in positions to succeed. So part of that is throw-aheads, spray outs and pocket passes. I’m trying to run the show.”

What do you think of the Eastern Conference landscape?

Suggs: “It’s been solid from top to bottom. I wouldn’t say that the West is top-heavy. But it is star-studded. The East is a battle. Everybody has been hooping this year and everybody has been taking some good steps. Detroit, you have to give them love for what they’re doing. I’m excited to see everyone on the back stretch. That’s when it gets real. So I’m excited to see how everybody hoops and where we fill out.”

Beyond the injuries, what are the controllable things you all need to address to ensure you all can be a contender in the East?

Suggs: “Consistent effort and not letting our emotions take us out of the game and having fun. I think those are the three pillars. If we do all three of those things on any given night, especially our talent, we give ourselves a great chance to win. Sometimes, shots fall. Sometimes, they don’t. That’s definitely true. But we all work on our game at a high level. So I think the more time we do those things, the easier the game will be.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.