Exclusive: Suns’ Jordan Goodwin Talks NBA Journey, Brooks-LeBron Feud, Chris Paul, Austin Reaves & Much More

As an undrafted guard out of Saint Louis Billikens, current Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin’s journey to being an NBA player was anything but smooth, as he had to prove himself in the G League on multiple occasions over the last few years before making a name for himself with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Now, Goodwin is with the Suns and is making quite an impression as a two-way guard who has cracked the rotation and is showing he can contribute in a big way while playing alongside stars Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks.

Goodwin recently spoke with EssentiallySports about his NBA journey, along with the success the Suns have had this season, while also sharing his thoughts on last season with the Lakers and playing alongside stars like Booker, Brooks, LeBron James, Luka Dončić and fellow undrafted guard Austin Reaves.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

Apart from Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker, who are the important culture setters in the Suns locker room?

“Outside of those two, I think it’s really a collective group. We all feed off each other’s energy. I mean, this is like, as far as like my career, as far as team groups, I’ve been a part of.

It’s really everybody buying in the end. But I think JO (Jordan Ott) makes sure we’re locked in every day. Make sure we’re ready to play. And understanding keeps us locked in on the main things. But I would have to say JO.”

You carved out a reputation as being a tough, defensive-minded guard. What part of your game do you take the most pride in?

“I take pride in my defense. I feel like I don’t get enough respect sometimes out there. So I just try to go out there and use that as more fuel to go out there and just make plays. Definitely, defense is my main part.”

What’s the biggest adjustment you’ve had to make playing with the Suns as opposed to the Lakers?

“Getting back comfortable with handling the ball. Being more of a playmaker sometimes. In LA, I was just a corner guy and a screen roller. And here, kind of getting back to what I was doing my first couple of years in the NBA, is being back as a combo guard. Being able to handle some situations and set guys up and things like that.

And also, I get used better on defense over here. They use me more as far as guarding bigs and also guards.”

How would you say your game has evolved 20 games into the NBA season?

“I’m still finding my rhythm a little bit. Especially with our injuries that we have on our roster and just how much of the minutes or my minutes, they just change because of the lineups. Like I was starting for one week, and now I’m coming off the bench.

Just little things like that. So I’m still finding my rhythm. But I’ve been playing pretty good so far. I know I got a couple extra targets this season. I’m still looking forward to do that.”

What’s one area of your game you focused on coming into the season?

“Over the past two summers, I’ve just been shooting the ball. Me and my brother, we had a really good summer last year. I was locked in, just shooting the ball. Shooting a lot of threes.

Just getting more confidence because before that was the only thing I had to my game that I had to just add that. Just get my body together.”

Imago Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) against the Denver Nuggets at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Who’s played the biggest role in your development over the years? Whether it’s a coach, a teammate, or a mentor on the outside?

“My brother and Darryl Leonard. Darryl Leonard is my trainer in St. Louis. All summer, we were with each other at least two or three times a day, every day in the gym getting shots up.

And I think my season in L.A., being around those guys in that locker room, seeing Bron and Luka [Dončić]. It kind of made me understand the type of things that I do to become a better pro as far as taking care of my body and things like that.

So I give that year in L.A. a lot of credit too for helping me with my body and being a better pro.”

You bring high energy every night. Where does that mentality come from?

“I think it just comes from just how I grew up. I always feel like the underdog. I never had anything given to me, even like rankings back in the day. I remember going to those AAU tournaments just trying to outplay everybody, just trying to do something to stick out. Just playing hard was my way. Just to be different from everybody. So I just kind of kept that with me.”

The Suns have exceeded expectations at this point in the season, with the Western Conference being so stacked. What moment this season has boosted this group’s confidence?

“We had a really good training camp, but I think it’s just the way we’re winning and even sometimes the way we lose. We kind of understand, ‘Okay, these teams are really not better than us.’ We just hurt ourselves. So I think we’re just using that as motivation to better ourselves, cut down on these mistakes, and see where it can go.

We all have the same goals. We all think we can make a big playoff run and potentially contend for a championship.”

Is there a part of your game you feel is overlooked?

“Everybody’s starting to understand my rebounding. I’m just going to say defense. I feel like I do a lot out there. And I don’t think a lot of people understand or are watching what I’m out there doing. So I think defense.”

If you could model your game after somebody, whether it is a former or current player, who would it be?

“I always got the Marcus Smart comparison. We both got the same college coach. Travis Ford is our coach. So that was his big thing, that comparison. But my goal is to try to be a version of Jrue Holiday or something like that. Just a reliable guard that can play defense and also can contribute on the offensive end.”

So LeBron said something to you guys on the Suns’ bench the other night. What was it?

“First, he was just saying, ‘What’s up?’ Then him and Dillon. They do what they always do. They started exchanging words. That was between them. Bron was just saying what’s up and stuff like that.”

How did you react to the news about Chris Paul being sent home by the L.A. Clippers in the middle of the night?

“It’s crazy, especially from the Clippers. … It’s hard to process. But it’s a business. But I wish nothing but the best for Chris Paul, whatever he does. His career is already stamped. He’s already one of the best point guards to play this game.”

You’ve taken a unique path from undrafted to now making rotations. What’s driven you the most during your NBA journey so far?

“I have two sons, a three-year-old and a two-year-old. And honestly, they keep me going. I’m trying to give them a better life than I had growing up. My life wasn’t too bad growing up. So I think that’s what keeps me going.

And just the respect level. I just want to be respected in the league. That’s why I go out there and play hard every day, just so I can get that respect from everybody.”

You had a short yet memorable stint with the Lakers last season. What were some highlights from your time there?

“Highlights from the Lakers? Making the playoffs. It was my first playoff trip. I feel like I got better with playing with stars, too. Understanding how to move and things like that. And also playing with the Lakers, TV games and stuff like that. Big games. So we always had the cameras on us. So it kind of made any other game I’m playing feel less than what it is. So it kind of helped me out, too.”

Imago Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin (30) wears a protective face mask against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You shared quite a bit of time on the floor with another undrafted player in Austin Reaves. Are there any aspects of your game that you take from him? What was it like playing with Austin since he’s blowing up at this point?

“I love Austin. Just off the court, man. Real good dude. We were actually really close. Still close right now.

But just being on the court with him. He’s always just telling me, Just go hoop and play my game.’ Plus, I like the Lakers so much. The Suns just let me go out there and hoop. And Austin is a good competitor. But I actually did love playing with Austin out there. He’s one of those guys who gets you going when you start making buckets. He’s out there talking to you. So definitely a good mix.”

Does he talk trash to you now?

“He got to. Because if he doesn’t say anything to me, I’m going to say something to him.”

Who’s the funniest teammate you’ve been around? Like you’ve been around. LeBron, Luka, Dillon Brooks now. Devin Booker.

“Funniest teammate? I have to say right now might… It might be Jalen Green.”

Oh, interesting. I didn’t see that coming.

“Yeah, Jalen Green, he’s a funny dude.”