“These ‘Uncs’ Can Still Hoop”: John Collins Talks Kawhi Leonard, James Harden’s All-Star Bids and Clippers Future (Exclusive)

In a season that began with more questions than answers, one incident offered a snapshot of the Clippers’ growing cohesion inside the locker room. The LA Clippers viewed the incident during their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as an example of John Collins trying to support his star teammate. The Nets viewed Collins’ reaction as unnecessary.

During the Clippers’ eventual blowout against the Nets, James Harden drove for a fast-break layup. Aware that he had no way to contain the Beard near the basket, Nets rookie guard Egor Dёmin wrapped his arms around Harden to force him to score at the free-throw line instead of at the rim.

While Dёmin attempted to help Harden up, Collins pushed the rookie away. Nets guard Terance Mann, who played with the Clippers from 2019 to 25 before they dealt him last season to Atlanta, pushed Collins in response. Either way, the Clippers appreciated Collins’ intentions.

“Whenever I’m challenged, I feel like it brings the dog out of me, especially if you want to be physical as well and physical with my teammates,” Collins said afterwards. “That turns me up. That turns me up a little bit. It’s part of the game. I try not to get carried away. But I love this game. If you’re going to go touch [Harden], I’m going to see you, too. We’re going to have a scuffle, whatever you want to call it. I’ll be in there, too. It’s just part of competing. I’m just trying to continue to compete.”

Ever since the Clippers acquired Collins last summer in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz, they lauded the 28-year-old forward for trying to compete. Head coach Tyronn Lue has praised Collins as he has complemented Kawhi Leonard and Harden with additional scoring punch (13.4 points per game), both in the post and from deep (42.6%).

Lue has noted that Collins has provided additional floor spacing because of his versatile skillset. And though Collins has sparked criticism for his defense during his nine-year NBA career in Atlanta (2017-23), Utah (2023-25) and the Clippers (2025-present), Lue contended that Collins is “getting a lot better defensively.”

Imago Jan 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“His energy has been really good for us all season long,” Lue said. “Having the right spirit and positive spirit, his play is going to get better and it has grown a lot these last couple of weeks.”

Collins spoke to EssentiallySports about the Clippers (21-24) climbing to 10th place in the Western Conference following a 5-16 start and how the Clippers’ coaching staff and teammates have helped his game. Collins also stated his case for why Leonard and Harden should make the NBA All-Star game (Feb. 15 at Intuit Dome) and his hopes for the franchise to be part of his long-term future.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one interview has been edited and condensed.

How do you think you have done so far with the Clippers?

Collins: “I think it’s been solid so far. I’m just trying to find my way. I would say there was a little rough start for everybody. But we’ve all turned it around and just are really staying together. That’s been the biggest part – the energy. I’m a big energy person. That’s how I live my life. So we definitely did a 180 with our energy and we’re just trying to do it every day. I feel like that’s where it started. How do we walk into the arena and into the gym? It’s going as I expected now just with the mentality and wanting to be great. Players are playing. Everything is slowly manifesting with how we envisioned it. It just didn’t start as well as we wanted to.”

T-Lue also mentioned your energy. What enabled you to have that even amid the slow start, the various injuries and trying to get adjusted to a new team?

Collins: “That’s how I’ve always played. As a kid, I wasn’t the tallest, the most athletic or the most talented. So the way I could get onto the court was to play my heart out. So when I eventually got the height and athleticism, I continued to work on my game. The motor never left. That’s just really what I count on. I’m obviously preparing myself to go out there and prepare as hard as I can. I had people around me to keep me in check and hold me accountable. That’s sort of the system for the energy.”

Who are the people that help you, and what do they do?

Collins: “Shoutout to my Uncle Chris, who never really wants to be named. Shoutout to my coach T. Harris [Tavarus Harris], down there in West Palm Beach. He’s always in my ear. That’s my high school coach. That’s my dude. Obviously, Coach Jeff [Van Gundy] and Coach Jeremy [Castleberry] are two big guys that just can tell with my face how I’m feeling. They’re trying to keep me going one way in a positive way. Or if I’m not feeling well, they try to pick me back up. You need that. You need that from your coaches. You need that from your teammates. Shoutout to my guy, Kobe Sanders, who is always in my ear, motivating me and encouraging me.”

What does he do?

Collins: “He gives me positive energy. So I reciprocate the energy. He picks me up whenever I need whatever. That’s not to say that I am sulking. But energy is contagious. That’s why I try to bring positive energy. Whenever I get it from a teammate, it helps. It helps me look at you as not only a leader, but a positive person.”

Imago Dec 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) shoots during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

T-Lue also mentioned that Jeff and Jeremy are often with you before and after practice. What have they been doing?

Collins: “They’re doing what coaches do. They’re going over film and they help me improve my game day-to-day. They have a genuine interest in trying to read my habits and trying to make me a complete basketball player. I’ve been spending a lot of time with both of them since the beginning of the season. The hard work pays off.”

T-Lue thinks you’re finding your way now on offense. What have you seen?

Collins: “You let it flow first. You find your way. And then you fit in. Once you know what your spots are going to be, you can be a little bit more aggressive. That’s all I really try to do. I allow myself to assimilate toward playing with great players. I’ve always played with great players, of course, but not at this level or caliber. It’s been different for me with trying to adjust and be as effective as I can. It’s not as easy as people think. You can’t just put players on a team and just say, ‘Go.’ I’m glad we’re at a point now where things are starting to smooth out.”

What was the process with figuring that out?

Collins: “It’s hard to win night in and night out, regardless of which team is doing what and whatever you see. These are the best players in the world. If you come out with the wrong energy, you’re probably going to lose. Being consistent is extremely tough, especially at the highest level in the world. That’s the thing that people miss and don’t give credit to. That’s continuing to churn every day. Especially from where we started to where we’re at now, it takes a lot.”

T-Lue said you’re feeling more comfortable defensively. What’s your view?

Collins: “That’s one big thing that I put on Jeff Van Gundy, as well as being able to watch and be around Kawhi. I feel like those are the two biggest factors for me in terms of elevating my defensive presence. On one end, JVG has been encouraging me with the film and challenging me to be great. Then I get to go watch, I wouldn’t say ‘perfection,’ but you know what I mean? I get to watch Kawhi play defense up close and personal. For me, I’m trying to learn as well as enjoy. I’m really trying to learn any tidbits that I can from Kawhi. Those are two things that excite me defensively because there is a notion that I can’t defend. I never felt like that. I’m glad that I also have people continuing to push me to be a better player.”

What do you think of that notion that you can’t defend?

Collins: “I don’t care. It is what it is. I’m just glad that now, whatever reason, I can defend now. That’s not to say that JVG and Kawhi haven’t helped tremendously. But you just don’t learn how to do anything in the NBA that quickly. So a little nod to the haters. I’ve been in the gym working on my game and I will continue to be a great pro.”

With that being said, what tidbits do you pick up from Kawhi?

Collins: “I can’t tell you everything. But if you’re a basketball player watching and trying to learn from another player, for me at least, I try to pause the game and look for certain moments and try to think as if that player is thinking. That’s the biggest tidbit I can give you. I try to imagine myself as Kawhi when he’s making plays. I try to watch and add that mental note on what he did to my game without saying too much.”

Kawhi and Harden have been playing well. But what would be your case on why they should be picked as All-Star reserves, knowing there’s other good players to consider?

Collins: “Consistency. You can count on them to come up big in big moments. I feel like that means just as much as anything, as any part of basketball. If you need somebody to step up or you need somebody to call upon, I feel like those two dudes are so equipped and so experienced for any situation. That sort of relaxes me a little bit. Just being able to look over there and see Kawhi Leonard and James Harden and know that those guys have been through the trenches and are still here and staying strong. These ‘Uncs’ can still hoop. They’re still going hard. They’re still at the top of their game. Of course, some hometown nods shouldn’t hurt.”

Imago Image Credits: Imagn

The other day you said you want to be here long term. Why is this place special for you?

Collins: “The biggest part for me has been T-Lue. There’s been a better trust and better relationship with him as well as with Coach Jeremy and JVG. It starts off with the coaches and their willingness to buy into me and help me improve genuinely, as well as the ability to learn the game from Kawhi and James. I’m trying not to talk about just the LA part. I try to look at the basketball part. Obviously, LA is amazing with the city. There’s tons to do. There’s great weather. I don’t love the traffic. Who does? But in terms of the basketball and the arena, Steve Ballmer has been an amazing owner. He’s obviously somebody that is trying to invest into the team and the city. He has good energy, and I’m trying to be part of a place that exudes good energy.”

What’s your vibe on how management feels about you long term?

Collins: “I’m hoping things are great. It feels like we are. It feels like we’re doing well and speaking and all of that stuff. So I try not to think about that too much because it’s really out of my control. But from what I see right now, it’s looking good. Playing well doesn’t hurt.”

How does the feeling going into this year’s trade deadline compare to past ones for you in Atlanta?

Collins: “The more I do on the court is different. But what happens with management and trade deadlines, that’s all sort of the same every year. There’s the stories and the machines. But for me, it’s just the basketball. What’s different out there is the biggest part for me. But whatever the media and trade rumors want to say, that’s what they do. You just block it out. It really doesn’t faze me. I just see it as part of the game.”

Where do you go from here with building off of everything?

Collins: “I’m just trying to do the best that I can to make an impact. I’m trying to let the chips fall where they may. Hopefully they fall in LA.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.