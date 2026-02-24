Executive Pulls the Receipts on Kevin Durant for “Who the F*ck Wears Adidas” Comment

Feb 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant has never been neutral when it comes to sneakers, and since entering the league, his partnership with Nike has helped shape modern basketball sneaker culture. Durant’s line has been a staple for nearly two decades, so when he recently spoke about the state of adidas, the clip didn’t take long to go viral online.

“Who the f— wears adidas?” Durant asked bluntly during an interaction with social media personality Kpreme. “If you not hooping, who wears adidas? … so why you going to a f—ing adidas party?”

This exchange took place at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, where adidas was holding a heavy activation, showcasing product drops and athlete partner showcases, including Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell. After confirming that the influencer wore Nike, Durant doubled down, ridiculing non-hoopers who wear adidas.

For most players, this is just playful brand loyalty, but for KD, a lifetime Nike athlete with more than 15 signature models to his name, it carries a lot of weight. Sneaker allegiances in the NBA run deep, especially considering the contract commitments, and comments like Durant’s never go unnoticed.

Not long after the clip surfaced, adidas Senior Footwear Designer Jalal Enayah posted an Instagram story directly responding to Durant. Attached was a screenshot of Durant commenting “Hardddddd” under a post featuring rapper Lil Baby holding a pair of adidas Harden Vol. 7 sneakers, with the following caption:

“Since @easymoneysniper wants to talk shit about adidas lol

We both know you’re a fan lowkey!!!!!”

Durant didn’t let it linger too long, trying his best to cool the temperature, saying, “Awww… Keep working youngster. It was just jokes.” His comment served as an attempt to frame his original words as just banter instead of a serious swipe.

Receipts, Rivalries, and Sneaker Politics Behind the Kevin Durant-Adidas Exchange

The pair of Hardens that Lil Baby was pictured with wasn’t just any release. It was a one-of-one colorway for the Harden Vol. 7 made specifically for the rapper, who is a close friend of James Harden. The then-unreleased model had only been seen in limited form at the time, and was photographed by Kenneth Wynn, whose post Kevin Durant had replied to.

Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) at Madison Square Garden.

Durant’s comment was clearly admiration for the design of a sneaker connected to a close friend and former teammate, and in fairness, appreciating design isn’t the same as wearing a competitor’s brand. However, in the hyper competitive world of sneakers, context matters.

Adidas didn’t need a formal statement, and the receipts and exchange between Durant and Enayah seemed to turn into a more playful remark than a genuine feud.

If anything, this exchange just goes to show how players, their image, and sneaker identity are deeply intertwined in today’s NBA. Durant is signed with Nike for life, and as this moment showed, even jokes or appreciation travel fast when the internet is keeping an eye on your every move.