Exiled NBA Star Terry Rozier Ordered to Forfeit $26.6M Earning Amid FBI Investigation

Terry Rozier, a former Miami Heat star who was arrested last October in the FBI’s sports gambling probe, continues to face trouble. Initially, after the NBA placed him on administrative leave, an arbitrator ruled that Rozier would receive his $26.6 million salary. It’d be the final year of an extension he signed in 2021 with the Hornets. But the tune of the judgment changed since his release conditions “rendered him in breach of his contractual obligation to play,” his lawyer, Jim Trusty, mentioned in a recent motion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Trusty had filed it after the arbitrator ruled in favor of the NBA to withhold most of Rozier’s salary. The second arbitration actually took place a few weeks ago. It only got to the public after Trusty’s motion. As part of the release conditions, Rozier was prohibited from speaking to any current or former employees of the Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. There were also travel restrictions because of an active investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

That limited Rozier’s professional commitment to the Heat, leading to the breach of contract. The NBA presented the same argument during the second arbitration. The arbitrator, who remained unchanged according to Front Office Sports, agreed with the league’s perspective. Hence, as of now, Rozier must forfeit his salary for the final year of his NBA contract.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Rozier’s representation has likewise challenged the decision. Trusty argues that the release terms brought about this situation. It’s unclear whether they will try to reverse the current judgment. However, Trusty is requesting that the terms of his client’s release be amended. He wants his client to be able to communicate with the Heat as he enters free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Allowing for the possibility of employment in the NBA by modifying the Government’s no-contact provisions does not increase either the ‘danger to the community’ or ‘risk of flight’ components of determining pretrial release and conditions.” Trusty’s motion read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trusty says the current conditions are “unfairly punitive in that they preclude Mr. Rozier from participating in his chosen profession as an NBA player.”

The government has reportedly agreed to remove the Heat from the no-contact list, but not the Hornets, which are directly tied to the investigations since Rozier was on the team when he allegedly altered his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry Rozier’s fight only gets tougher

Throughout the case against Terry Rozier, the former Heat star has maintained his innocence. At first, he was charged with two counts of wire fraud. This came after the FBI’s findings from a March 23, 2023, game, when Rozier allegedly told his friends he was checking out early. There was a suspicious number of “under” bets placed on the then-Hornets star during that game. He exited with a suspected injury, allowing those with the information to gain major profits.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there’s a major turn in the case. Rozier pleaded not guilty to the charges. But during a recent hearing, Marves Fairley admitted in court that he paid a “player to change their game performance to give me an advantage.” David Berman, the assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, identified the player as Rozier during the same hearing.

Fairley is also facing sanctions and has pleaded guilty to seven charges stemming from two cases dating back to 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confession has added to Rozier’s troubles. Prosecutors claim Rozier will face additional charges for soliciting and accepting bribes. This comes from the FBI’s sports gambling probe in October that rocked the NBA on opening night. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups (pleaded not guilty) and former player Damon Jones (changed his plea to guilty) were among the 34 individuals arrested.