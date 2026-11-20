In 2014, the Los Angeles Sparks were in serious financial trouble. The franchise had reportedly lost more than $12 million since 2007, and its previous owners had informed the WNBA that they could no longer keep the team afloat. A group led by Mark Walter and Magic Johnson eventually stepped in, purchasing the franchise for approximately $10 million.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

More than a decade later, Johnson looked back at that decision during an appearance at Invest Fest in Atlanta. The former Lakers star recalled a time when the ownership group even considered selling the team, but decided against walking away from the investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve owned the Sparks for a few years. We haven’t made a dime. It’s been a tough going for the WNBA. Except now,” Johnson said. The former Lakers star then revealed just how much that decision could eventually be worth, as Walter reportedly nears a $750 million sale of the Sparks to San Diego Padres owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones.

“There was a time when we said, ‘Should we sell this?’ We kept saying, ‘No, let’s hold on to it.’… Thank God we didn’t sell too early. We only paid $10 million for the franchise. When you think about the return we’re going to have, it’s amazing. Don’t sell too early,” Johnson added. The reported transaction could become the most expensive majority-control franchise acquisition in WNBA history.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, getting to that figure reportedly required a significant negotiation between Walter and the prospective buyers. According to Sportico, Feliciano and Jones initially offered $720 million, while Walter’s side demanded $800 million to move forward with the transaction.

One source described the seller’s position to Front Office Sports, saying, “The original offer from Feliciano and Jones was $720 million, but Walter’s side originally demanded $800 million ‘or bust.’” The difference between the two figures was $80 million, but neither side reportedly walked away from the discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walter’s asking price was not necessarily based on an independent assessment of the franchise’s value. Another source told Front Office Sports, “The $800 million figure was not tied to any metric other than ‘what the seller demanded.’” The negotiations eventually moved toward a reported $750 million agreement, although the transaction has yet to be completed.

The buyers’ financial position also played a role in the negotiations. One source told Front Office Sports, “Nobody is outbidding José. If they want it, it’s theirs.” The reported agreement would give Feliciano and Jones control of one of the WNBA’s most recognizable franchises while marking another major investment in their growing sports portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price becomes even more interesting when compared with previous WNBA transactions. Tilman Fertitta acquired majority control of the Connecticut Sun for a reported $300 million in March 2026, before moving the franchise to Houston and reviving the Comets name. The Sparks transaction would be two and a half times that figure.

The New York Liberty also received a reported $450 million valuation through a minority investment in 2025. Meanwhile, Sportico valued the Sparks at approximately $400 million in April 2026, while Forbes placed the franchise’s value at $350 million the following month. The proposed sale would represent a substantial premium over both estimates.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Sparks are also benefiting from a league that looks very different from the one Walter entered in 2014. When Cathy Engelbert became WNBA commissioner in 2019, the average franchise was reportedly valued at approximately $10 million. By 2026, that figure had climbed to around $460 million, reflecting the growing interest in women’s basketball.

The league’s latest collective bargaining agreement has further changed its financial outlook. The salary cap increased from $1.5 million in 2025 to $7 million in 2026, while the agreement introduced an average revenue-sharing arrangement of nearly 20%. Maximum salaries are also projected to exceed $2.4 million by 2032.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s still a lot of growth I think out there. I always say to my team, we’ve been in this hyper growth for a few years now. The teams are all in hyper growth,” Engelbert told ESPN in October 2026. The commissioner has also acknowledged how far the league’s financial outlook has changed, saying, “Never thought I would be standing up here talking in billions for the W…”

Feliciano and Jones are no strangers to major sports investments either. The couple completed their reported $3.9 billion acquisition of the San Diego Padres in August 2026, making it one of the most expensive purchases in baseball history. Feliciano, co-founder and managing partner of Clearlake Capital, has also invested in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Interestingly, the Sparks purchase is reportedly being made by Feliciano and Jones personally rather than through Clearlake Capital. Jones has also become a significant figure in the couple’s sports ownership journey, becoming the first Black woman to own a Major League Baseball team following the Padres acquisition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about their involvement with the Padres, Jones made their intentions clear. “We are all in; it’s not lip service,” she told reporters. The couple has also committed more than $200 million through their philanthropic initiative, with their interests extending beyond traditional business investments.

Their arrival in Los Angeles could also create an interesting connection with the Lakers’ proposed ownership transition. Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger, who agreed to acquire the Lakers from Walter at a reported $12.5 billion valuation in August 2026, had also explored the possibility of purchasing the Sparks.

However, Kushner and Iger reportedly decided against pursuing majority ownership after Walter’s asking price became a major obstacle. The Los Angeles Times also reported that the pair could pursue minority stakes in the Sparks, although there is no confirmation of an active investment agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two transactions remain separate, and the Lakers ownership transition is still subject to completion and NBA approval. Still, the possibility of Kushner and Iger maintaining a connection to the Sparks would create an unusual relationship between the ownership groups of two major Los Angeles basketball franchises.

Meanwhile, Walter’s wider sports portfolio has undergone several changes. He has already agreed to sell his majority stake in the Lakers, is moving forward with the proposed Sparks transaction, and has exited his investment in Chelsea by selling his 13% stake to majority shareholder Clearlake Capital. He is also reportedly exploring a sale of his stake in the Cadillac Formula One team.

These developments come as Walter and companies connected to him face investigations involving federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The scrutiny reportedly concerns more than $20 billion in loans involving insurance companies connected to Walter, including Delaware Life and Clear Spring Life and Annuity, and whether those transactions were properly disclosed as affiliated dealings.

The investigations followed federal grand jury subpoenas earlier in 2026. Policyholders have also filed lawsuits alleging that the companies failed to properly disclose the scrutiny while directing their money toward other Walter-connected businesses. However, no charges or official findings of wrongdoing against Walter have been announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walter’s holding company, TWG Global, has pushed back against the allegations. “Despite what has been reported, there has been no fraud,” the company stated. It also rejected claims involving the Dodgers, saying, “The allegation that the Los Angeles Dodgers were acquired or have been funded improperly is false and not supported by the facts.”

TWG Global has also denied that its sports assets are being sold at discounted prices to raise money for its insurance operations. “TWG is not looking to sell its sports assets at ‘fire sale’ prices to raise capital for its insurance operations,” the company stated. There has been no established connection between the investigations and the proposed Sparks sale.

In fact, Walter has been particularly clear about which major sports asset he intends to retain. Despite his other transactions, the Dodgers remain firmly off the market, with the billionaire dismissing speculation about a potential sale.

“We’re going to keep the team no matter what. We’re going to be winning for 10 years or more,” Walter told the California Post. He later reinforced that position, stating, “The Dodgers are not being sold, they’re not being sold, they’re not for sale. There is no process that has been started to sell, period.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sparks transaction also involves a major asset that could help explain the reported asking price. The franchise’s new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, is scheduled to open in 2027 and spans approximately 55,000 square feet. Bloomberg previously reported that Walter wanted to sell the team alongside the related facility for more than $700 million.

The facility includes two regulation basketball courts, hydrotherapy suites, recovery spaces, dedicated nap rooms, and an indoor-outdoor player sanctuary. Its design also includes dedicated areas for families, making it a significant investment in the players’ daily lives rather than simply another training venue.

“We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court. From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center,” Sparks governor Eric Holoman said in September 2025.

With the facility reportedly connected to the transaction, the $750 million figure should not be treated as a straightforward 75-fold return on the original $10 million purchase price. The facility alone represents approximately $150 million in construction investment, although the final allocation of value between the team and the property has not been publicly established.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also a significant basketball challenge awaiting the new ownership group. The Sparks are one of the WNBA’s original eight franchises, founded in 1997, and have won three championships, in 2001, 2002, and 2016. Their history includes some of the league’s biggest stars, from Lisa Leslie to Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike.

However, their recent results have been far less impressive. Los Angeles finished the 2026 season with a 16–28 record, missing the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season. The franchise also moved on from head coach Lynne Roberts following the campaign, adding another major decision to the list awaiting its next ownership group.

Feliciano and Jones will therefore inherit a franchise with a championship history, a valuable Los Angeles market, and a new $150 million basketball facility. But returning the Sparks to the playoffs, and eventually building another championship team, will be a very different challenge from completing a record-breaking purchase.

For Walter, the reported $750 million transaction would mark another major change in a sports portfolio that once included several of the biggest names in American and European sports. For the Sparks, however, the real measure of this deal will come after the ownership changes hands, when the new owners have to turn an extraordinary financial investment into success on the court.