Expert Reveals Cooper Flagg Draft Night Plans for Nico Harrison Amid Mavs’ Pivotal Decisions

1.8%. That’s all the Dallas Mavericks had — just a sliver of a chance to land the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft and snag Cooper Flagg. But if you’ve followed this franchise long enough, you know the Mavs have made a habit out of defying odds. Dirk taking down Kobe and LeBron for a ring, the Luka trade shocking the league — “unlikely” is practically their brand. Now, as the Draft nears, word is the Mavericks are cooking up another improbable move.

It seems Nico Harrison and Patrick Dumont aren’t satisfied with just landing Cooper Flagg. They appear to want more. And it involves getting another first-rounder in this year’s NBA Draft. This was initially reported by NBA Draft consultant and host of NBA Big Board, Rafael Barlowe, before being reposted by a verified Mavs fan page.“I’ve heard the Mavs are a team that could be looking to get into the back end of the first round to add a point guard,” said Barlowe.

What lends more credibility to this news are the latest reports from an anonymous source that suggest the Mavs are trying to gauge the value of the first-round pick. “They’ve put some feelers out and had preliminary discussions to see what type of haul and superstar asset they can potentially acquire before the draft,” this source revealed.

However, there are conflicting reports that suggest that Mavs governor Patrick “will not look a gift horse in the mouth and consider trading the No. 1 overall pick.” So, take this anonymous source’s report with a grain of salt. But even if the Dallas Mavericks decided to go for a point guard in this year’s Draft, the arrival of Cooper Flagg could spell the end of some Mavs players’ tenure.

Cooper Flagg’s arrival may send PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford to a Western Conference giant

Before Cooper Flagg arrives in Dallas, it’s assumed the Mavs will need to make a few cuts to their roster. And being realistic, it’s very unlikely that they’ll be able to return both Gafford and Washington. And as this comes to light, two distinguished voices covering the sport believe it’s Gafford who should go.

The first was Issac Harris. He said, “ I think you have to, you have to have players like PJ Washington to win at a high level and he’s fit here and done everything you can, you’ve asked of him. And he’s going to be 27 next year. I’m not giving away PJ Washington. I’m not even trying to trade him.” And Harris found The Athletic’s Jovan Buha agreeing with him.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) reacts during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“In some of the people I’ve talked to since then,” said Buha referring to the Luka trade. “There was some chatter, a little bit of buzz of the Lakers and Mavericks working on something. No one thought it was Luka, and people thought it was Daniel Gafford,” Buha revealed.

But despite their reports, things remain uncertain. The Dallas Mavericks do indeed need a point guard with the aging Kyrie Irving still on the mend. So, trading a few players to make room for new arrivals may not be the worst idea in the world. That said, who goes first will only be revealed in the coming days.