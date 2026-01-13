Eye Witness Reveals Truth Behind Luka Doncic-Dennis Schroder Incident, Ex-Lakers Star Confesses

2026 started with the bad blood between Luka Doncic and Dennis Schroder spilling over from verbal barbs to a physical confrontation. Yet it’s hard to say who was the chief instigator. Just days after the NBA handed the Kings player a three-game suspension after an unseen incident in the tunnel, one ex-Lakers star confirmed the altercation.

According to reports, Schroder was suspended for “attempting to strike” Doncic when the Lakers and Kings played on December 28. Markieff Morris claims the incident was far more volatile than the NBA’s statement made it seem.

Now the older of the Morris twins hasn’t played with the Lakers at least since August 2025. He was not present during the altercation but claims to have the firsthand details on The Morris Code with his brother, Marcus.

“When I got the call and they said ‘cuz put hands on him’ I don’t put that past Dennis. He put hands on him and n—- had to grab Schroder and all this… from what I was told they said big fella Ayton grabbed Schroder and pulled him to the side,” Markieff said.

Who called Markieff is unclear. His ties to the Lakers and Doncic runs deep. Between his two short stints in LA, he was Doncic’s teammate in Dallas. Markieff and Maxi Kleber were part of the trade package that sent Luka to the Lakers. But the team quietly parted with him in the offseason.

Since his time in Dallas, Morris has witnessed Luka Doncic and Dennis Schroder’s feud that’s been brewing since 2022. And he seems to corroborate the unconfirmed details in this altercation.

Markieff Morris’ account confirms details about Doncic-Schroder conflict

The Kings-Lakers game saw EuroBasket rivals, Luka Doncic and Dennis Schroder, engage in some explicit trash talk. No one knew it went beyond that until January 10 when the league handed down a punishment to Schroder.

Initial reports claimed that the German guard took issue with Doncic’s words and confronted him somewhere in the player area. The situation escalated, and security had to break it up. Some reports also said that the Lakers’ big man, Deandre Ayton had to intervene.

As per Markieff, there were multiple layers to this. He seemingly confirms that Schroder was the one who sought Doncic and therefore, is the provocateur. He’s not surprised it happened because he’s witnessed the animosity between both European players firsthand since Dallas.

The altercation is a dramatic climax to a rivalry that ignited during the Lakers’ 125–101 victory. During the game, Doncic taunted Schröder about his infamous decision to decline the Lakers’ offer of a $84 million extension years ago, reportedly telling him, “You should’ve signed that contract, baby.”

While the Internet laughed at the trash talk, the post-game fallout indicates that the beef took a personal turn. Paul Pierce criticized Doncic for using a sensitive subject against Dennis. Some are sure that was the trigger.

According to NBA insider, Anthony Slater and Morris’s confirmation, Schroder left the visitors’ locker room specifically to confront Dončić. He allegedly told the Lakers guard that he “can’t call him a b—- on the court and pretend everything is fine off the court,” as reported by Slater.

When things threatened to escalate, it was Deandre Ayton who reportedly stepped in as the peacekeeper. The 7-foot center apparently had to physically “drag him away.” Ayton’s intervention has been confirmed by multiple souces including Markieff.

Some say if it wasn’t for Ayton, Doncic would’ve suffered consequences too. The NBA has a zero-tolerance policy on these confrontations. It’s what led to Schroder’s subsequent three-game suspension and a $291,807 fine.

On the other side, LakeShow found new appreciation for Deandre Ayton. Doncic scouted Ayton this offseason to meet his defensive requirements. Ayton’s shown that he will step up for his teammate even off the court.

The Lakers can’t afford to lose Doncic to injury or suspension. Ayton’s actions ensured that.

But it also showed the weight of this rivalry. The Kings and Lakers are set for a rematch on March 2 and this incident is going to ensure the stakes are higher than before.