brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Eyewitness Confirms Adam Silver Faced Harsh Situation at NBA Draft After SGA Moment

ByPranav Kotai

Jun 25, 2025 | 8:39 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Reuters

feature-image

via Reuters

The 2025 Finals showed us there was no super team! Plus, both representing small markets, the story of success was very heartwarming. Even the viewership numbers suggested a huge win for Adam Silver’s NBA. Final numbers for Game 7 of the NBA Finals increased average viewership to 16.6 million, with the game peaking at 19.58 million viewers. But it seems not everybody was happy with the result, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inadvertently was at the receiving end of some booing.

At the NBA Draft, the Barclays Center crowd booed when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the Oklahoma City Thunder’s championship and chanted “Free Throw Merchant” when he highlighted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Finals MVP.” This tweet was from Ben Golliver, National NBA Writer for the Washington Post.

This is a developing story…

 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander truly deserve the Finals MVP, or was it just free throw luck?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved