Eyewitness Notices Anthony Edwards’ Mental Change After New Addiction

“I’m going to work my butt off this summer. Nobody’s going to work harder than me this summer”. Even before the season began, Anthony Edwards already made a huge promise to himself and the Timberwolves faithful. Back-to-back Western Conference Finals exits took a toll, and the 24-year-old is ready to level up. And this is not a sentiment from one person; in fact, even teammate Naz Ried stated the difference after being together for 5 years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think the mentality shift is completely different. I think the winning mentality, I think the way he strives to greatness obviously, you know the way he works, he has younger guys in the gym following suit…” Reid spoke to the media during the recent training day. As the 6-year veteran spoke, it was clear that Ant-Man’s focus is on winning.

“I think he’s ready to win. I think that’s most important. Obviously, stats are one thing and individual accolades are one thing, but I think he’s been more about the team, and I think that’s one of the biggest growth areas for me.” Being just 24 years old, there is no doubt that many in the media and fans are expecting Anthony Edwards to be the next face of the NBA. Last year, he even had a career-high year with 27.6 points, yet there is a hunger to do more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think he became really addicted to the film room this offseason. His work ethic has always been great, but this summer has been a whole other level,” president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said. “I think he’s really focused on how to be more effective late in games, not just for himself but for others.” Addicted to watching films can also be known from ESPN’s insider, Shams Charania, who previously stated that Anthony Edwards wants to take the next step in his post-up game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For which the 3x All-Star is studying the legends like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, who arguably were fierce during their drives. This comes after the last season’s success of his 3-point shooting. He led the league with 320 made three-pointers. So, whatever the learnings are, they have results.

AD

Anthony Edwards is keen to change another weakness

Despite his offensive numbers last season, Ant-Man came up short when it mattered the most. Against the OKC Thunder, the Wolves’ star guard scored 19 points on 38.9 percent shooting in a must-win Game 5 and was 1-for-7 from the 3-point line. Plus, during the season, we also saw the 24-year-old complaining and not having solutions for the team that double-teamed him. Against the OKC, Minnesota’s transition defense collapsed.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And this is what Anthony Edwards wants to improve by taking ownership and accountability. “We’re trying to get back to the number one defense in the league, and I know it starts with me, especially my pressure on the ball. I can’t guard one game and not guard the next game because we’re playing, you know, somebody who’s not up to par.” Last season, the Timberwolves had the 6th-best defensive rating of 111.5, but failed to lock in the current champions, OKC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s why there is a new energy in Edwards, and he is ready for more challenges. “I’ve got to be ready every night, and I’m going to take pride in that. I told my teammates to hold me accountable, coaches included.” This is the mentality shift that Naz Ried and other front office personnel are raving about. The 24-year-0ld is truly ready for a team-first approach while improving on his weaknesses.