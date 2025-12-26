Eyewitness Reveals Austin Reaves’ Health Status After JJ Redick’s Update

Christmas Day didn’t turn out to be the fairytale that the LA Lakers would’ve wanted. Another game, another loss. Just when things started looking healthy for the Purple and Gold, injuries struck their key players all over again. One of them is Austin Reaves.

Everyone shifted their attention to LA when Reaves was ruled out for the second half of the Christmas Day game against the Houston Rockets. This time, it was a soreness in the same calf. Reports from The Athletic’s Dan Woike say that the guard will undergo an MRI on Friday.

Meanwhile, ESPN insider Dave McMenamin said Reaves was able to leave the Crypto.com Arena without the assistance of any brace or boot, or crutch for his left leg. In fact, he wished “Merry Christmas” to the media. However, head coach JJ Redick said he didn’t have further information on Reaves’ left calf at this time.

Now, before Thursday, AR had already missed three consecutive games due to a left calf strain. The injury had kept him glued to the bench before the Lakers‘ Tuesday matchup against the Phoenix Suns. However, this latest setback has surely sent panic through the squad as further updates await.

All eyes on Austin Reaves’ Friday test reports

Attention stays fixed on Los Angeles as Austin Reaves will receive an MRI on his left leg on Friday. Earlier, a minor calf concern pushed him to a bench role Tuesday against Phoenix after missing three games. By Thursday, he reclaimed a starting spot, poured in 12 points on efficient shooting in 15 first-half minutes, then exited. Caution prevailed after halftime tightness surfaced.

“Austin clearly felt something,” JJ Redick told reporters. “We did our normal halftime, and then as we were walking out of the locker room, Dr. Sims told me he was out.” Meanwhile, Luka Doncic, who has dealt with calf issues previously, said, “I know how it is to go through a calf injury.” He added, “It’s not fun at all. [I will] just be there to support him. Take your time. Calves are dangerous, so take your time.”

Thus, Christmas night didn’t offer any comfort in Los Angeles. Austin Reaves is seemingly in discomfort, and this means nothing but trouble for the Lakers. Now, they’re going to face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday and the East’s No.1 seed, the Detroit Pistons, two days later. Will AR be back any time soon? Who knows?