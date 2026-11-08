Eyewitness Reveals Lakers Staffer Confronting Onrushing Blazers Star Over Game Ball

A gesture of respect between teammates turned into an unexpected standoff over a basketball on a night when Luka Doncic dominated with his 53 points on Friday. But he wasn’t the only player to deliver a memorable performance. A Portland Trail Blazers veteran guard also reached a milestone that put him in elite company. Blazers center Robert Williams wanted to mark the occasion by honoring his teammate. However, a Los Angeles Lakers staffer apparently intervened, sparking an unexpected exchange.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Athletic‘s Jason Quick, veteran Blazers beat writer, reported that Williams wanted to keep the game ball as a gift for Jrue Holiday. The Blazers lost 124-118, but the two-time NBA champion had a reason to celebrate. In the fourth quarter, he knocked down a three-pointer to move past Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Holiday now sits inside the top 100 with 17,493 career points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams felt the achievement deserved recognition, even if his teammate hadn’t fully registered it. Williams rushed to get the ball after the final buzzer went off. As he explained, “Had to show him respect. He’s the OG.’’ The gesture didn’t go as planned.

While Williams greeted Lakers players and staff with handshakes and hugs near midcourt, a Los Angeles staffer approached him and asked for the ball back. Williams later recalled the explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They said they had to turn it in to the NBA … It didn’t really matter to Jrue. I don’t think he even knew (he reached the milestone).’’

The Blazers center then admitted what he should have done in the first place. “I was taught that as soon as you get the ball, just run into the locker room.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation also brought back memories of a similar dispute involving the Lakers last season. That time, however, Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped in to make sure a rookie got to keep a meaningful piece of his night.

During Milwaukee’s November 15, 2025, matchup against Los Angeles, then rookie Adou Thiero scored his first NBA points, capping the moment with a dunk. Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed the ball as a keepsake for the young player, but referee Pat Fraher intervened and handed it to a Bucks staffer, insisting it belonged to the home team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanderbilt wasn’t pleased with the decision. He later recalled the official’s response.

“[Fraher] said he’s going to write me up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when Giannis decided to get involved. After noticing the commotion, he asked his brother Thanasis what had happened. Once he understood the situation and why the Lakers were trying to get the ball, he approached the Bucks staffer and handed the ball to Luka Doncic.

“I didn’t understand what was going on,” Antetokounmpo said. “I asked Thanasis [Antetokounmpo] and he told me what was going on; he was like, ‘they’re not giving the ball to the rookie; I don’t know why.’ I don’t know why they wasn’t giving him the ball. I just went, grabbed the ball and gave it to the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic then helped make sure that his then-rookie teammate received his keepsake. He also acknowledged Giannis’ role in resolving the situation when speaking to ESPN’s Mike Trudell.

“It took some fighting for it. It took some time. The ref wouldn’t give us the ball. So Giannis took it and gave it, so I respect him.”

Thiero initially didn’t realize why his teammates were making such a fuss over the basketball. However, the then-Lakers rookie appreciated their effort to make sure he could take home a souvenir from his first NBA points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard them whenever I dunked the ball,” Thiero said. “I didn’t know what they were doing, but I appreciate them for that.”

Since the Lakers vs. Blazers matchup was happening inside the Crypto.com Arena, it’s understandable why the Los Angeles staffer approached Williams and insisted on keeping the ball. Another reason could be because of the league’s agreement with Sotheby’s.

This grants the auction house rights to handle the sale of certain historically significant game-used items, rather than allowing players to keep them. So far, no reason has been reported.