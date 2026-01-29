Eyewitness Spots Giannis Antetokounmpo in San Francisco After Opening Bucks Exit Door: Report

Things around Giannis Antetokounmpo have been shifting this season, and they’ve hardly been quiet. Amid the Milwaukee Bucks’ inability to stay afloat and after years of public loyalty and patience, the conversation around his time with his current team has changed tone, and once that door was open, the league quickly took notice of one move.

According to several eyewitnesses, Antetokounmpo was spotted at Souvla, a Greek restaurant on Divisadero Street in San Francisco. The unexpected off-court appearance generated a lot of buzz after posts about it went online, especially given the recent reports about his future.

According to recent reporting from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is reportedly open to a new home at the trade deadline or in the offseason, with many suitors already lining up to make aggressive offers for his services. The Greek star reportedly approached the Bucks with the proposition, believing that the time has come to part ways after a poor start to the season that they haven’t been able to recover from.

According to league sources, the Golden State Warriors are among the most serious suitors for the forward, as well as the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks. That’s what makes his surprise appearance worth noting.

The two teams have been connected multiple times as a part of Giannis trade rumors, but, according to insider Henry Abbot, the forward’s list of preferred destinations is limited to the Heat, the Wolves, and the Knicks, notably missing Stephen Curry’s team. However, he also noted that this list was disputed by another source, so it must be taken with a grain of salt.

For now, only time will tell if the forward ends up in the Bay, and all we can do is wait and see.

Why the Bucks Are Willing to Wait on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Why the Warriors Can’t

The Milwaukee Bucks’ message to the league is consistent. They do not feel any urgency to move franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo unless the price is right. The Bucks do not mind letting talks bleed into the offseason if they cannot receive a blue-chip prospect or a haul of draft picks, a strategy that could strengthen their leverage once those assets come into clearer focus as time goes on.

The Golden State Warriors, however, sit on a different timeline. After Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL injury, the team is looking for any way to stay competitive, and has already looked at opportunities to make trades. According to insider Chris Mannix, the team has signaled a willingness to build a package around Jonathan Kuminga, Butler, and draft compensation, especially with standing pat carrying heavy risks for a team hoping to contend.

That tension explains is why the Antetokounmpo discussion looms large over the team. The Warriors have previously indicated that they aren’t interested in mortgaging their future after Curry unless the return is enough to transform the team. Any team involving picks needs to justify betting on the next era, and even at 31 years old, Antetokounmpo clears that bar. The question now is which side’s patience breaks first.