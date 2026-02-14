Eyewitness Spots Victor Wembanyama’s Slap on Luka Doncic During All-Star Weekend

The NBA All-Star Game is that rare moment when rivalries fade, and superstars share the same locker room. Otherwise, why wouldn’t Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic fire back at San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama’s attack?

Saturday in LA is pure chaos in the best way. The basketball world locks in as the weekend spectacle unfolds. Amid the buzz, All-Star media day rolls on, and during shootaround, insider Chris Haynes caught up with Doncic for a quick chat.

They failed to spot Wemby sneaking up from behind. In a playful surprise, he suddenly brings his hands close to his Team World teammate’s face. Haynes quickly dramatizes the light-hearted moment, saying, “That’s Wembanyama slap Luka in the face. I don’t know if it’s accidentally, or…” A startled Doncic breaks into a smile, cuts him off, and replies, “We’re teammates now, so we’re good.”

This year’s All-Star games are different from the ones before. We have three teams: USA Stars, USA Stripes, and World. To be fair, Team World seems more loaded. They have the star powers of Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Luka Doncic.

And let’s not forget Jamal Murray, Deni Avdija, and Norman Powell, who are making their debut in the tournament. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t be playing due to injuries.

Similarly, Doncic still hasn’t fully recovered from the left hamstring injury he suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5. But the 26-year-old is going to suit up for the weekend only for his fans who would be cheering from the galleries.

Luka Doncic makes his feelings clear about playing in the All-Star Games

The Los Angeles Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks right before the regular season halted for the All-Star weekend. As you know, LA vs Dallas is now more of an emotional game. Unfortunately, Luka Doncic couldn’t play for the Lakers. He sat courtside as his team took their 5th win against the Mavs. With Doncic still dealing with a hamstring injury, many are now wondering if he will suit up for the weekend’s tournament.

The simple answer is yes. Speaking with the media, the Slovenian superstar admitted, “I feel pretty good. You know, I’ve been working to get back. Obviously wanted to play the last game, but it wasn’t possible. I was almost there, so I think I’ll play a little bit.” At the same time, the media wanted to know if he would dunk over LeBron James. Luka clarified, “No, I will not try to dunk on LeBron.”

Before his injury, Doncic was averaging 32.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 8.6 asg, and had a 47.3 FG%. So, after missing Luka’s antics for four straight games, the audience will finally watch him play on Feb 15 at the 2026 NBA All-Star games. He will pair up with his now-teammate Victor Wembanyama, who didn’t slap him!