Fact Check: Are Knicks’ OG Anunoby & Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Dating?

Back during the playoffs, the New York Knicks had a very special guest in the Garden. The result was a major rumor. Fans of the Knicks and the Olympian Golden Girls were united with the belief that OG Anunoby and Suni Lee were dating. But are they?

Unfortunately for anyone who fantasized about this ship, this one isn’t sailing.

Is Anunoby dating Suni Lee? Know the truth about their relationship

Earlier this summer, Suni Lee became a frequent appearance at Madison Square Garden. Specifically for Knicks games. Her appearances coincided with nights OG Anunoby put on a phenomenal performance that made a few suspect if the gymnast was a lucky charm.

They’d talk courtside, take pictures together, exchange smiles, and fuel speculation about their relationship status. Social media went wild with the idea of them dating. However, it’s not true. The pair themselves denied it months ago.

“Honestly, it just started off as a joke, and I feel like social media kind of just, like, took it further than that,” Sunisa Lee told a media outlet in July 2025. “But yeah, we’re just friends, and I’m really good friends with a bunch of the guys on the Knicks team, like [Karl-Anthony Towns], and then also I’m really close to [Jordyn Woods] as well, so it’s cool to see them doing their thing. Honestly, I just enjoy watching basketball, which is why I went to most of the games.”

Lee’s a close friend of reality star, Jordyn Woods who’s dating Karl-Anthony Towns. And that friendship got her closer to the Knicks squad, including OG. But they’ve not gone beyond a platonic friendship.

“There’s nothing there. We’re just friends. I fully support all of them, and I support the Knicks,” she said. And that’s the status quo six months later.

If they are not dating then who? Understanding Anunoby’s dating timeline

OG Anunoby is currently in Las Vegas while the Knicks compete for the NBA Cup title. He brought the Knicks very close to the Spurs with a 22-point display. It’s a huge deal after the close calls he’s had in NBA Cup play. He was so good, fans looked around the T-Mobile Arena for Suni Lee. But she’s not around.

Anunoby and Lee’s relationship hasn’t changed. Not that we know of. They’re still friends and both are apparently single at the moment. There’s almost no sign of the Knicks’ star’s dating history before this rumor either. Maybe he doesn’t need a lucky charm courtside to be amazing after all.