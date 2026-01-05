Fact Check: Are Lakers Really Interested in Trading for Dillon Brooks?

The NBA rumor mills are running overtime. Especially with the trade window active and simmering, it feels like some odd scenarios are upon us. Sure, the trade deadline makes the air around the league slightly intense. However, a Dillon Brooks move to the Los Angeles Lakers– now, where did that come from?

Are the LA Lakers chasing after Dillon Brooks?

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale painted a picture for every team in the NBA. He tried to figure out three possible trades every franchise should go after in 2026. Favale named Dillon Brooks, Herb Jones, and Robert Williams III as decent fits for the Los Angeles Lakers. Remember, this was simply a mock trade scenario, and there are no updates about Rob Pelinka and Co. pursuing Brooks or any of these stars at this moment.

So, no, the LA Lakers aren’t pursuing the Phoenix Suns star, Dillon Brooks. Meanwhile, ex-NBA champ, Paul Pierce spoke on the NFG Show. Sharing his opinions on the trade rumors, Pierce said, “If the Lakers were to make this move, if I’m the new ownership, I would reevaluate my front office. Because this is not a great fit.” The former Celtics legend believes that if the Lakers’ front office trades Rui Hachimura for Brooks, it wouldn’t be feasible for the roster. According to him, Hachimura is a “bigger player.”

The Lakers need more shooters, and Brooks is not one of them. However, if the team wants to get rid of the defensive liability of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves, then maybe Reaves could be the one they should trade for Dillon Brooks. At least, that’s what Paul Pierce feels.

Meanwhile, Brooks is averaging 21.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 2025-26, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc. However, not just a shift in the roster, financial shifts would be necessary for LA if they truly want the 29-year-old Phoenix Suns star. So, in a hypothetical world, what does the Dillon Brooks to the LA Lakers trade look like?

Hypothetically, the Lakers trade for Dillon Brooks

The Lakers can pursue Dillon Brooks in 2025–26, though only through a trade. His $21.12 million cap hit collides with Los Angeles sitting at -$56.2M in cap space while hovering $1.12M below the first apron. Therefore, free agency and cap absorption vanish immediately. Every possible route funnels into one lane, and salary matching becomes mandatory.

Under league trade mechanics for capped teams, the Purple and Gold must ship out between $16.9M and $26.4M to legally absorb Brooks’ $21.12 M figure. Any move that inflates payroll risks apron violations. Hence, balance matters. The cleanest pathway centers on Rui Hachimura at $18.26 M plus a low-cost add-on like Jaxson Hayes or a rookie deal.

Imago Dec 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Alternatively, an Austin Reaves package exists. Controversial? Yes. Reaves at $13.94 M paired with Hayes at $3.45 M satisfies math but stings on court value and fan sentiment. A third route bundles Gabe Vincent at $11.5 M with Jarred Vanderbilt at $11.57 M, matching perfectly yet stripping depth. LeBron James and Luka Doncic remain untouchable. The math could work, but the price?

So, for now, the Lakers are sitting quietly without looking at Dillon Brooks. However, in this league, anything is possible. Remember, Luka Doncic was shifted from his home to LA. Anything is possible. At the same time, the trade window is open, and who is making a stealthy move remains a mystery.