Fact-Check: Did Bryce James Transfer to Villanova After LeBron James’ 76ers Move?

Shams Charania previously reported, “Once LeBron James got Savannah, his young daughter Zhuri, Bronny, and Bryce on board, he made the decision on Friday to go with the 76ers.” Now, copying ESPN’s senior insider’s post updates, a tweet emerged talking about Bryce James’ future moves. Is it true or parody? Let’s find out.

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“NEWS: Bryce James is transferring to Villanova after one season at Arizona. James will move to Philadelphia for the 2026-27 NCAA season.”

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Parody account @ShaneTuttleNCAA posted a fake “breaking news” claim that Bryce James is transferring from Arizona to Villanova for the 2026-27 season, accompanied by an image of James in Arizona gear with a surprised expression under a “BREAKING NEWS” banner. But LeBron’s second son is a redshirt freshman guard still listed on the Arizona Wildcats roster and has not transferred or announced any move to Villanova.

REPORT: Bryce James has contacted the Philadelphia 76ers front office to schedule a meeting this week. It produced just 10k views, unlike the parody account’s earlier tweet about Villanova. Since the driving distance from Villanova University to the Philadelphia 76ers’ home arena (Xfinity Mobile Arena) is approximately 16 miles, the tweet went viral.

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The post already has over 2.7 million views, and since it’s fake news, there had to be a community note. It read, “Bryce James remains on the University of Arizona roster and has not transferred to Villanova; the post is from a satire account.” It’s been a few days since LeBron James moved to the 76ers, ending the 24-day decision period. It’s not the only Bryce-related content that is going viral.

An old video of the Arizona star addressing his father’s retirement resurfaced. Back in 2024, on his Instagram Live, Bryce responded to a question asking if LeBron James would wait for him to enter the NBA before calling it quits. The answer was “I’m not gonna lie, that’s OD (overdoing it),” Bryce said emphatically. “Nah, that’s too much. No, Good Lord. He’s going to be 42.”

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Fast forward to 2026, LeBron James has signed a two-year deal with the 76ers. After the next season, Bryce James can declare for the draft, and there is a stronger possibility than in the 2024 situation that Bron is still playing in the league. The 22x All-Star has already played alongside his eldest kid, Bronny James.

The father-son duo created records, and if the timeline fits, even Bryce will have the chance to debut in the league while his father is still hooping. While Bryce’s future is loosely linked with his father, Bronny’s uncertainty has been part of the rumor mill the entire off-season.

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Be it homecoming to the Cavaliers or having a spot with the Warriors, reports constantly felt that Bronny James’ future is not with the Lakers. But a latest update from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne put those doubts to rest.

“As for the impact of LeBron James’ decision on his son Bronny James, Rich Paul, the agent for both tells ESPN that “they are not a package deal” and there’s no current plan or request for Bronny Janes to join his father in Philly. Bronny James recently had his contract guaranteed by the Lakers, whose staff has a fondness for him, according to sources.”

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To reiterate, LeBron James will begin his 24th campaign for the 76ers. His eldest son, Bronny, is on the Lakers’ books, and his younger brother, Bryce, is still part of Arizona.