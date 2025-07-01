Fact Check: Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Know About Damian Lillard’s Exit While Recruiting Myles Turner?

Jon Horst placed his cards well. He always had an UNO Reverse, and he used it on time to change the script. Bag the price and throw one of his top stars into uncertainty’s shadow. You can call this one the most out-of-the-box trade this offseason so far, as Myles Turner walks into the Milwaukee Bucks. And for Damian Lillard, ‘free agent’ becomes his new status. Well, as time progressed, more conversations came into the picture. Guess what? Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the mix.

Of course, no trade talks in Milwaukee can remain untouched without questioning the Greek Freak’s involvement in it. Has the 30-year-old also played a role in having the ex-Indiana Pacers center on the roster? Maybe. And did he have a role to play in Dame’s situation? Maybe.

Amidst so many ‘maybes’, Forbes’ Evan Sidery reported: “Giannis Antetokounmpo helped recruit Myles Turner to the Bucks, they both loved the idea of pairing up, per @ShamsCharania. If Giannis is using his voice in this manner behind the scenes, hard to imagine a trade request coming anytime soon.”

Well, here’s what Charania wrote in his report for ESPN: “The Bucks had visions of attempting to acquire Turner, but had no pathway due to their salary restrictions, but Horst and Brown huddled on Monday and Tuesday to create an opening. Turner and Antetokounmpo both valued the opportunity to partner on the court during the process, sources told ESPN. With Antetokounmpo considering his future and whether his best fit was with the Bucks moving forward, Milwaukee executives once again make a major move.”

This is a developing story…