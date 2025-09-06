Fact Check: Did Jeanie Buss Tip $15M to Luka Doncic’s Restaurant in EuroBasket?

The recent events involving Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer, allegedly trying to circumvent the salary cap, have sent shockwaves through the NBA. League commissioner Adam Silver has promptly engaged a law firm to investigate, signaling that the league won’t take this lightly. Yet while the investigation focuses on this high-profile case, allegations and counterclaims have made it hard for fans to believe that Leonard and the Clippers are the only ones exploring under-the-table arrangements in the league.

Why does this matter? A recent Instagram post went viral, alleging that former Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss had funneled roughly $15 million to Luka Doncic’s restaurant in Slovenia, effectively paying the superstar beyond the NBA’s salary cap. The claim suggests a deliberate effort to undermine league rules, raising serious questions about compliance and ethics, a lesson Buss herself gave to Kawhi’s uncle in 2019. But how much of this rumor holds water? That’s precisely what we aim to examine.

Let’s start with the facts. Luka Doncic is currently in Europe with the Slovenian national team. Yes, he isn’t in Slovenia because their group-stage games are hosted across Latvia, Cyprus, Poland, and Finland. That absence from his home country, however, proves little. What matters is the company he has kept off the court. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, GM Rob Pelinka, and members of the Lakers’ brass were spotted visiting Doncic. Buss herself posted photos on Instagram, showcasing her European tour and her interactions not just with Doncic, but with Slovenia’s players and staff.

Did Jeanie Buss really tip $15 million to Luka Doncic’s restaurant?

Yes, Jeanie Buss did share behind-the-scenes glimpses from her European tour. One post featured Luka Doncic, Rob Pelinka, and several others gathered around a table, tagged with the caption “#lunchtime.” Naturally, this fueled speculation—was this the restaurant where Buss allegedly left the infamous $15 million tip? The answer is a resounding no. While Buss did enjoy a lunch with Doncic and company, the claim doesn’t hold water. And there’s a clear explanation of why.

That’s because the core of the rumor falls apart under the slightest scrutiny—Luka Doncic doesn’t own a restaurant. Not in his hometown of Ljubljana, not in Katowice, Poland, and not anywhere else on the map. Sure, Doncic’s love for food is no secret, but as of now, he has no stake in the restaurant business. Which makes the viral claim of Jeanie Buss leaving a $15 million tip at “his” establishment not just exaggerated, but impossible. Especially considering her visit to Poland in August was purely to meet Doncic and the Slovenian team.

It’s safe to assume Jeanie Buss has long since returned to the United States, but even if she hadn’t, there’s a critical fact that dismantles this narrative. Buss is no longer the controlling owner of the Lakers, having sold the franchise to Mark Walter and his group. That alone makes it illogical to suggest she would be the one funneling extra cash in an effort to bypass the salary cap. Taken together, these facts firmly put to rest the rumor that Los Angeles attempted anything resembling the alleged Kawhi Leonard–Clippers stunt.

Jeanie Buss and the power of saying no in a demanding league

Back in 2019, as the LA Lakers pursued Kawhi Leonard in free agency, his camp—led by uncle Dennis Robertson—reportedly pushed for perks well beyond NBA rules: private jets, a luxury home, ownership stakes, and guaranteed off-court money. According to The Athletic and other outlets, she shut down the conversation instantly, making it clear those demands were “illegal and would not be considered.” At the time, it felt like a straightforward refusal. What seemed like a missed opportunity in 2019 was actually a safeguard against scandal.

Buss not only shielded the Lakers from potential fallout but also established a clear line of integrity in a league where temptation often lurks. Fast forward to 2025, and Leonard’s name is again tied to controversy. Reports allege the LA Clippers funneled him a $28 million “no-show” endorsement deal to bypass the salary cap. Suddenly, Buss’s decision to walk away looks less like restraint and more like foresight.

By refusing to engage in questionable tactics, Buss wasn’t just protecting the Lakers in that moment—she was resisting the very type of under-the-table dealings now threatening to engulf her city rivals. The contrast couldn’t be sharper: one franchise is now under investigation, while the other maintained its credibility through discipline and patience.

This resurfaced story is a reminder that reputations in the NBA aren’t built solely on championships or superstars, but on the choices made when no one is watching. Buss’s firm stance may have cost the Lakers Leonard, fresh off a title run, but it preserved the organization’s integrity. As the Clippers face scrutiny, and wild Luka Doncic rumors try to drag the Lakers into the mud, Buss’s decision resonates more powerfully than ever—the strength of a leader often lies in what they refuse to compromise.