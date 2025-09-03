Fact Check: Did Jonathan Kuminga Sign Just $8 Million Deal With the Warriors?

All summer long, the Golden State Warriors have tried to negotiate with Jonathan Kuminga. Heading into his fifth season, there’s still no clarity on his role. Kuminga also wants to control his future because of this uncertainty. The Warriors tried to offer a two-year deal in hopes of having the budding forward as a trading chip.

But Kuminga’s stance remains persistent; he won’t entertain a team option in his second season. That has hence caused a standstill heading towards just one outcome. Jonathan Kuminga remains a Warrior by taking the qualifying offer for $7.9 million. According to NBC, that’s where the explosive forward is heading.

But is it official? The answer to that is not yet.

It does seem inevitable, though, unless the Warriors bend a little bit. JK has until October 1 to sign the two-year deal that’s on the table. The 22-year-old has so far rejected the proposal, despite the potential financial risks it might come with. Kuminga is willing to bet on himself, using the qualifying offer as a means to find a comfortable environment in the future.

The ball is now in the Warriors’ court. Until now, both the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns have approached them for a sign-and-trade for Kuminga. Neither of those offers didn’t satisfy the Bay, as it would need them to move around some of their young core to manage their salary cap. The franchise doesn’t want to compromise its ability to compete.

They have an aging core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. Hence, the support around them is paramount to their chances. However, that’s one of the reasons it’s surprising to see how insistent they are on getting Jonathan Kuminga on their terms. Ultimately, it’s only going to cause damage to one side, that being the Warriors themselves.

The Warriors need to act on Jonathan Kuminga soon

In the situation with Kuminga, somehow, both sides are facing a loss. By picking up his qualifying offer, JK is essentially leaving $13 million on the table. It’s his belief that having control over his future is far more valuable than making additional money right now. However, for somebody who is only going to turn 23 and has a limited role on a roster, it’s an option he can live with.

Kuminga has drawn interest, which plays an integral role in his decision. He can wait for another year before leaving as an unrestricted free agent.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors can’t get time back. They are on an unforgiving clock. If Jonathan Kuminga does accept the qualifying offer, the Bay loses its most coveted trade asset. They’ll get nothing in return, while also losing out on a talented youngster who has shown flashes of brilliance. It would also deeply affect their championship hopes with the current core.

Curry, Butler, and Green have their contracts lined up for three seasons. Objectively, that’s the Warriors’ window. Not finding a resolution could hamper any chances of improving the roster in the future. So if anybody needs this resolved, it’s the franchise.

So what can they do? Maybe they could offer Kuminga more guaranteed money to convince him. Or they could meet his demands and install a player option instead of the team option. The time is ticking. If there is nothing until October 1, Kuminga will take the qualifying offer, limiting the Warriors’ future ability.

At this point in time, that’s not something the organization can afford. What do you think the Warriors should do? Let us know your views in the comments below.