The state of US media culture may mean Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap is near the top of the algorithm. But somehow, it’s crept its way into the NBA as well. And it’s through one of the usual suspects. Think of the players who never fail to let people know their opinion. The first person that comes to mind should be Kevin Durant. And surprise surprise, he’s the one under the microscope here.

There’s more history than what just happened now. NBA Centel put out a post back in February 2024 about Durant saying “I would drink Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater if given the chance.” Sure, it’s about the bathwater and not the soap, but potayto potahto. This claim gained traction due to Durant’s history of provocative social media activity, including a 2011 tweet where he humorously expressed a desire to do the same to Scarlett Johansson: “Scarlett Johansson I will drink ur bath water…”

Now though, Centel came back with another post from an alleged “K. Durant” on the website saying, “Money Well Spent. Warm, peaceful, no noise – feels like hooping in an empty gym. 10/10.” Is this actually him? Or is this another usual Centel post where it’s just for banter?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, it’s the latter. Sorry to the hipsters out there, but as things stand, there is no indication that Kevin Durant posted that review. It was probably just another one of those keyboard warriors who wanted to get a few views or likes on social media. The rumors that spread relied heavily on screenshots of the NBA Centel tweet, which lacked corroboration from reputable sports journalists or Durant’s representatives.

Now, onto more pressing matters. His future is still up in doubt. Just like Giannis Antetokounmpo, every other team has been linked to him in some way or the other. But the latest links him to the East with a move to the Miami Heat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Durant’s Miami Heat move looks likely with new proposal

Phoenix lowering their asking price for him creates a more realistic avenue for Kevin Durant to be traded. Heat aren’t really championship contenders if we’re being real. But them getting the Grim Reaper puts them in the conversation without question. So in this scenario, the Suns will get Andrew Wiggins, Robert Williams III, Nikola Jović, a 2030 first-round pick, and the 2032 first-round pick for Durant’s services.

“Miami has the least player value to offer here unless Kel’El Ware (probably no), Tyler Herro (almost certainly no) or Bam Adebayo (you’ve been beheaded for besmirching Heat Culture) were available. That means they’d have to supplement their offer with the most pick value. In this deal, we’ll let the Heat keep the No. 20 pick this year to help build depth. In exchange, the Suns get unprotected picks in 2030 and 2032, when Durant will be retired and Adebayo will be at or near the end of his prime,” said CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Mar 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

So, that settles it. There might be a lot of Americans getting in line to buy Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap. But Kevin Durant’s not one of them. Why? He has a lot more to worry about, like his future. There’s no knowing where he’ll go right now. But with the new trade proposal, does it look like the Heat?