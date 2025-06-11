Fact Check: Did Knicks Reject Doc Rivers for the Head Coaching Interview?

Since firing Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks have been on a hunt. They have a phenomenal roster, filled with players from Villanova and other stars. What they need now is the right leadership. Their front office has been actively shortlisting coaches, some might even be tenured. However, did they have an opportunity to go after the Bucks’ Doc Rivers most recently?

A post has indeed been making the rounds about the same. Rivers hasn’t had the most fruitful time in Milwaukee. They are coming off another first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. However, for any Bucks enthusiast who wants to know, the news about the Knicks’ attempt to poach him is just for trolls.

The post made on Twitter came on NBA Memes stating, “The Bucks gave the Knicks permission to interview Doc Rivers but New York declined,”. The rest should be self-explanatory. It was the page’s attempt to create a fake buzz on social media, aimed at Rivers’ poor track record in Wisconsin thus far. But that doesn’t mean the Knicks haven’t made any advancements.

A name to watch out for? The Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd.

For the past few days, news has been circulating around the former Mavs point guard. The Knicks are apparently eyeing him as the ideal man to be at the helm of their franchise. According to Marc Stein, they even made an attempt to interview him. But the Mavs promptly denied them the chance to do so.

Still, their hopes remain high about possibly stealing Kidd from the Mavericks. That would be a major twist for a franchise that is already under fire for trading Luka Doncic. But as for Doc Rivers, although his time with the Bucks hasn’t delivered results, he remains a promising presence.

Additionally, it’s also believed that his stay serves a greater purpose.

Doc Rivers could decide Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future

Milwaukee Bucks fans haven’t worried about who would be their head coach next season. However, one piece of news shook the entire fanbase. According to multiple reports, their cornerstone, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has opened the possibility of searching for a new home. The Bucks’ All-Star forward is longing to be competitive.

So, how does Doc Rivers matter in his decision? Well, many in the Bucks’ top brass feel his connection with Antetokounmpo could persuade him to stay for at least another season. And so far, the Bucks haven’t received a trade request from the Greek Freak. Moreover, despite another upsetting postseason campaign, Rivers’ connection with him remains strong.

TMZ caught up with the Bucks head coach after dining in Beverley Hills. And according to him, he has maintained a regular dialogue with Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Guys, I’m not doing all that. I talk to him all the time. You can move on now, thank you,” Rivers told the reporters who approached him.

A conversation doesn’t suggest Antetokounmpo has changed his mind. The Bucks haven’t won a playoff series in the past two seasons. Albeit, they ran into tragedy with Damian Lillard suffering an Achilles injury. In all fairness, his long-term absence might fuel the two-time MVP to entertain offers from other teams.

But currently, there have been no movements in that story. However, judging from scoops from various NBA insiders, it seems the offseason is going to be dramatic. Giannis Antetokounmpo still remains a name to watch out for during that time.

