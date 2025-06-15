Fact Check: Did Lakers Meet Tom Thibodeau for Assistant Coaching Job?

Technically, the offseason hasn’t even begun yet, but the L.A. Lakers and the New York Knicks have once again found themselves in the headlines. We have all the story, the drama, a disappointing playoff exit, unexpected firings, and big-market maneuvering. But this time, the focus is less on the Knicks and more on the man they abruptly let go. Rumor has it Tom Thibodeau could resurface in a very different role, with a very different team. Which team? Well, the Lakers!

JJ Redick, L.A.’s new head coach, who was appointed just last year, is assembling his entourage. And with one of the NBA’s most polarizing, yet proven coaching figures becoming available, the questions are flying. The Lakers’ defense this season has been a miss mostly, and having a strategist like Thibs on board could raise their ceiling, even if his playing starters for heavy minutes raises some eyebrows.

So, what do the whispers say? Well, not so much as whispers anymore. As @SixthManJake or SJA, a senior NBA senior posted on X, “The Lakers met with former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau in El Segundo today regarding a lead assistant job. on JJ Redick’s staff, sources tell Sports Report Today.” Quite transparent, we would say. However, it is important to note that this has not been officially confirmed by the team. But it aligns with the growing reports suggesting the Lakers want to surround Redick with experienced and veteran voices. And Thibodeau fits the bill perfectly.

Last offseason, Redick hired head coaches Scott Brooks and Nate Millan to his staff, and adding Thibodeau would strengthen that foundation. The Knicks’ ex-head coach famously broke a 25-year-old East Conference Finals dry spell. With no current head coaching vacancies, Thibs, with this deal, would be with a contender and within a respected infrastructure. While nothing is official, usually where there’s fire, there’s often smoke.

On the other hand, New York is still on the hunt for their next head coach. Let’s see how their search is turning out.

Is this the Knicks coaching crisis or a wake-up call?

At this point, Leon Rose, the Knicks president, has reached out to almost the their league. On their wild goose chase, they have found nothing but rejection from Ime Udoka, Chris Finch, Jason Kidd, Quin Snyder, and Billy Donovan. But according to Sam Amich of The Athletic, JJ Redick, along with Rick Carlisle, Steve Kerr, Doc Rivers, and Ty Lue. But why would they do that? Two reasons, first, most of them are under contracts, and second, NY probably anticipates the answer, which so far has been “no”.

Tom Thibodeau’s dismissal after being the best coach the franchise had seen in over two decades has definitely rubbed the league’s best minds the wrong way. Resulting in an outpouring of criticism, one of the most vocal voices was Detroit Pistons’ head coach, J. B. Bickerstaff. He addressed the situation in an interview with ESPN Radio, and he didn’t hold back. “It’s the final straw, I think, of what’s happened this season and the level of respect we feel coaches deserve versus what they’re getting,” Bickerstaff said. “Some of the decisions made down the stretch, firing coaches…it just shows there are some places that don’t value what coaching is and what it can bring.

The Pistons’ coach identified Thibs’ firing as part of an ongoing trend across the NBA, where even successful coaches are let go in the name of change. Job security, Bickerstaff says, has become a past concept for coaches, “It seems to be cases now where guys who do great jobs aren’t even being rewarded with the next year”. While there’s news that Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins are the only two names scheduled to have a formal meeting with the Knicks, their handling of the situation has left a lot of people angry. With no official announcements yet, New York must prepare for what happens when the grass isn’t greener without their ex-head coach.