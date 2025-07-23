Fact Check: Did LeBron James Leave The Party in France After Hearing Drake’s Music?

What happens when two of the biggest names on the planet—one ruling the court, the other dominating the charts—let their private feud spill into the public eye? That’s exactly what seemed to unfold this July, when NBA legend LeBron James and rap titan Drake added a new chapter to their quiet rivalry. The tension, which had already sparked interest after Bron openly backed Kendrick Lamar during a concert, flared up again—this time at a Beach Club. A few seconds of video were all it took for the internet to lose its mind, sparking rumors and theories from fan pages to group chats.

Social media went wild in late July 2025 with claims that LeBron abruptly exited a party after hearing a Drake song come on. One widely shared clip reposted by DJ Akademiks seemed to show LeBron and his wife Savannah walking out just as a Drake track started playing. The caption read, “Lebron and Savannah seen leaving the function after the DJ played Drake.” Now, that sounds dramatic—but hang on. Actual reports from the party paint a very different picture.

Several credible outlets noted LeBron was not just present, but enjoying himself. And get this—he wasn’t dancing to just any track. It was Kendrick Lamar’s diss song aimed at Drake. No one saw him storm out. In fact, video from the same party caught him vibing to the track, fully in the zone. And just when you think it’s one-sided, another post threw a twist into the narrative. A video shared by @MaskedInLA showed Bron grooving to God’s Plan.

The caption didn’t hold back: “Bron was literally vibing to both Kendrick and Drake last year. Drake and his fans just weird and insecure.”

So, it looks like LeBron James wasn’t picking sides after all. More receipts? Hot97 and Billboard both confirmed LeBron was having a great time at the Cannes event, even quoting the energy he brought when Not Like Us played. According to Hot97, he was “dancing … to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track ‘Not Like Us,'” with footage showing him completely immersed. Billboard echoed that, saying he was “turning up” during the track.

And here’s the kicker—none of these respected outlets mentioned any dramatic exit when Drake’s music played. Surely if a walkout had happened, it would’ve made headlines. But it didn’t. If anything, there was also some chatter online that LeBron later danced to Drake’s Nokia, based on a post from The Shade Room quoting a videographer.

But with no confirmation from major sources, that part remains unverified. So, what really happened? All signs point to this being another case of social media spinning a tale that doesn’t quite line up with reality.

How have the dynamics between LeBron James and Drake changed?

Once celebrated as one of the most unexpected but tight-knit celebrity friendships, the bond between LeBron James and Drake now seems to be unraveling in front of fans’ eyes. Drake, who never shied away from showing love for the Los Angeles Lakers star, recently took a sharp turn during a performance of his 2018 track “Nonstop.”

In a subtle but telling change, he rapped, “but not LeBron, man,” instead of the original lyric, “How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?” That switch alone had fans raising eyebrows. But it didn’t stop there—Drake has continued to drop hints in his music, alluding to a sense of betrayal and a fractured 18-year-long friendship. Naturally, fans didn’t stay quiet. On X (formerly Twitter), many called LeBron out for his alleged disloyalty.

One frustrated fan wrote, “He was closer with Drake than any other rapper-now he’s dancing to his diss track? That’s lame.” Some pointed to the support Drake had shown LeBron’s family, especially during the terrifying episode when Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest in 2023, as proof of genuine friendship now gone sour. What truly raised eyebrows was Drake’s recent tattoo update.

The rapper removed the ink of LeBron’s iconic St. Vincent–St. Mary jersey and swapped it out for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder jersey—a move that speaks volumes. Still, despite the speculation, no solid evidence confirms LeBron actually exited an event because a Drake track came on.