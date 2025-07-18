Fact Check: Did Lakers Trade Austin Reaves to Jazz?

“That’s still open, depending on how the Lakers’ season is going,” said Rachel Nichols about a potential Austin Reaves trade. The team was able to fill its Center gap without having to cut ties with one of their starters. However, with LeBron James’ retirement rumors getting stronger over the last few days, it is clear that the Lakers are building their future around Luka Doncic. With questions regarding the fit between Doncic and Reaves, trade rumors have started circling like vultures. One X (formerly Twitter) user went so far as to announce Reaves’ trade!

Just a few hours ago, a parody X (formerly Twitter) account, Scams Charania, based on a reputed journalist, Shams Charania, announced that the Los Angeles Lakers had traded Austin Reaves to the Utah Jazz. This created a lot of confusion amongst fans, as this parody account even has the same profile picture as the official account of Shams Charania, along with having a blue verification tick.

For those who were stunned by this news, snap back! It’s fake! Even the account’s bio read, “sources say I’m a scammer 🚨”. So Laker Nation, rest easy, Austin Reaves is in purple and yellow. The ‘how long’ part is still up for debate, though.

Apparently, ‘Scam Charnia’ is a pro at…well, scamming. This imaginary trade expert also broke the news that LeBron was being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and that the team is considering moving practice start times to 3 p.m. “to better accommodate LeBron’s nap schedule”.

In an X world of parody accounts like NBA Centel and Ballsack Sports, people need to be vigilant. Then again, after Luka Doncic’s trade and Damian Lillard being waived, it is clear that shocking deals can happen in the NBA.

Fortunately, Austin Reaves is safe and isn’t heading to the Utah Jazz. For now. Don’t stress out, since trade worries would be far from Reaves’ current mindset, too. After all, he is extremely excited for the upcoming asian tour.

Austin Reaves Shares Excitement for Upcoming Asian Tour: “I can’t wait!”

Back on Tuesday, Austin Reaves took to his official Instagram account to share a post with his 1.4 million followers. Through it, he announced an upcoming part of his offseason plan. The 27-year-old is set to head overseas on a promotional tour for Rigorer Sports, which will go on from August 2nd to August 13th. The tour is set to take him through Xiamen, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Surabaya. Reaves highlighted his excitement for the same through the caption in the post, which read “Headed back to China and Asia again and I can’t wait! See yall soon!”

Austin Reaves has been a part of the Singapore-based Rigorer Sports since 2022. Being their first sponsored NBA player of the brand, it was obvious that the player was going to get his signature shoe from them. Sure enough, in August 2023, the brand released the Rigorer AR1 Signature Shoe. By the end of the year, Reaves had a signature shoe deal, a long-term extension, and had become a major stakeholder in the brand. The Lakers star has been heavily involved in expanding Rigorer and promoting his signature line. The upcoming tour will just be another part of that.

Austin Reaves has a busy number of days ahead of him. Till then, let us hope the real Shams Charania doesn’t post a real Austin Reaves trade update.