Fact Check: Did Bucks Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors?

“It’s like any star in the league that stays with one team, you just expect them to be in one jersey, and anywhere else just doesn’t seem right at all,” said Brandin Podziemski on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade earlier this month. Amongst the most popular storylines of the ongoing postseason was the discussion on whether ‘The Greek Freak’ would be traded or not.

The Milwaukee Bucks made it abundantly clear that they would like nothing more than to have Giannis stay. However, with the team having gotten eliminated in the first round of the playoffs 3 years in a row, Giannis certainly might ve open to a change. However, did this ‘change’ finally happen, and that too as part of a trade deal that makes the Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers look petit?

Yesterday, an X account with Shams Charania’s profile picture put out a post. Since the ESPN Insider has created a reputation for being the first in the NBA world to report breaking news majority of the time, people would have swarmed to see what someone with his profile picture had put out. Then, they would have been taken aback and forced to do a double-take.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, the tweet revealed that “The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Giannis Antetokounmp to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN.”

AD

Yupp. There are very few tweets that can give an NBA fan a panic attack, due to sports reasons, than an update like that. Fortunately, anyone taken aback by the news would have certainly checked the social media handle.

There, they would have found out that the news was not put out by Shams Charania, but ‘Scam Charnia’. Not only does X recognize the handle as a ‘Parody’ account, but the account holder himself acknowledges it in his bio, which reads “sources say I’m a scammer 🚨”. It should be obvious, judging how the previous 2 posts from ‘Scam Charnia’ reported that the New York Knicks are trading Mikal Bridges to the Boston Celtics, and that the Golden State Warriors are trading Jonathan Kuminga to the Miami Heat for Bam Adebayo and five future first-round picks. Leave it to this guy to leave any innocent soul scared.

If people fall victim to the trap, they can be excused once. After all, the last few years have seen some absurd trade deals occurring in the NBA. No sooner had February begun than the NBA world was rocked by the news that Luka Doncic had been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

The shock was highlighted through comments like “bro I had to check 10 times to see if this was the real account wtf”, and “SHAMS GOTTA BE HACKED”. Even NBA players could not believe what had happened.

Bam Adebayo wrote, “Did somebody steal shams phone??”, while Joel Embiid was brought out of his recent break from posting to X to write “WOWWWWW NO F WAY”. Therefore, you are excused if you believed the ‘fake news’ to be real.

For now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, rumors of a trade still haven’t gone away. While people wait in anticipation of any news, one NBA analyst wants the Band-Aid to be ripped off fast and efficiently.

Chris Broussard requests Giannis Antetokounmpo to leave the Milwaukee Bucks ASAP

In one of the recent segments of ‘First Things First’, Sports Analyst Chris Broussard touched base on the Milwaukee Bucks star’s trade rumors. He brought this up amidst reports that Giannis was observing the 2025 NBA Draft and the start of the 2025 NBA free agency period. For Broussard, that’s just one indication that ‘The Greek Freak’ wants to leave. He just can’t say it, because he does not want to be portrayed as the bad guy. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have already shown us what can happen to a guy like that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He wants to give the Bucks a shot. Giannis is a good guy. I don’t know him personally, but he’s been a great guy. He wants to give the Bucks a chance. He doesn’t want to be the bad guy and come out and demand a trade. But all that he and the Bucks are doing is postponing the inevitable” said Broussard. “If he wants to stay, fine. But you need to leave. You should be winning championships. That’s what Giannis wants to do”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giannis is not giving any indication that he is considering an exit. The most in the form of an answer that he gave to a reporter was “Bro, I have not even taken a shower yet. I haven’t even washed my b— yet. What’s going on?” Keeping the NSFW remarks aside, one hopes that Giannis Antetokounmpo soon reveals his thought process. Otherwise, ‘Scam Charnia’ will continue scaring us.