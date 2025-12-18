Fact Check: Did Rams Star Puka Nacua’s Brother Steal Lakers’ Adou Thierro’s SUV?

It’s usually cool when we get a Rams-Lakers crossover. This one though is a headscratcher. While the Lakers were using the NBA Cup break practicing, their rookie had to deal with some property theft. Adou Thiero’s was reportedly stolen or taken this weekend. The cops made arrests and among them is reportedly Puka Nacua’s brother.

Nacua is, of course, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver. He was playing against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium this past Sunday. Until now there was never any indication these two Los Angeles stars knew each other.

The suspects identified are Trey Rose, 27, and Samson Nacua, 27, who is the brother of Puka Nacua. Samson is also a footballer, who played in the NFL and UFL.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Lakers forward’s SUV was taken without his consent. The vehicle was tracked to the One Hotel in West Hollywood. The suspects had valeted the car there and entered the buildimg.

Deputies responded to a call there and reviewed security footage. They identified the suspects and arrested them soon after on suspicion of theft.

Nacua and Rose are facing charges related to taking the vehicle without the owner’s consent. It’s not clear if either has retained a lawyer at this time. No one from the Nacua family has commented either and Puka is probably on the way to Seattle right now with his team to play against the Seahawks tomorrow.

Who is Puka Nacua’s brother?

Samson Nacua is probably not one of the successful athletes in his family. His elder brother, Kai Nacua played in the NFL and is currently with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL (another football league formed from the merger of the XFL and USFL). Puka’s career is of course, well documented since he was in BYU.

Samson and Puka attended BYU together. Samson went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He was released very quickly which led him to the erstwhile USFL. But even there he was signed and waived by the Pittsburgh Maulers and Michigan Panthers.

He attempted a return to the NFL through the New Orleans Saints. He was waived within a month and went back to the Michigan Panthers while Kai was still there.

His stint with the team was marred by incident where he struck a fan across the face in April 2025. He was suspended for one game after that. It’s unclear if he’s still with the team.

Adou Thiero has not reacted to the situation. He’s likely joining the Lakers in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz tomorrow.