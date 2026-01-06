Fact Check: Did the Pacers Trade Tyrese Haliburton to the Warriors in Exchange for Draymond Green?

Second ejection in his last eight games, Draymond Green is seemingly treading on thin ice. Some Warriors fans want the 14-year veteran traded to help maximize the championship window for Stephen Curry. Amid reports of the Dub Nation going for Anthony Davis, out of nowhere, there came news about the Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton switching allegiance. But is it true?

“BREAKING: The Warriors have acquired Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Draymond Green and a 2050 1st round pick. 🤯”

This trade news from NBA2side is a fake one. The Instagram account has over 100k fans and regularly posts meme content about the NBA. This is not the first time the page has done this. Just yesterday, the news about Dallas traded their rookie Cooper Flagg to Minnesota in exchange for Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and a first-round pick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Follow for NBA Quality Content! (@nba2side)

While the news is false, Tyrese Haliburton has previously spoken positively about teaming alongside Stephen Curry. “That would be huge,” Haliburton said in an NBA Draft Combine Zoom call. “Steph being one of the best point guards ever to play the game of basketball and probably the best shooter ever to play the game of basketball, it would be big for me to learn from him and just kind of pick his brain.”

The Warriors did miss out on a chance to draft the Pacers guard. They instead chose James Wiseman as the second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman not only failed to work within their system, lasting just one and a half seasons, but the Warriors also missed superior prospects. One such prospect was Haliburton.

In fact, the Warriors were interested and even had a private pre-draft workout at a Las Vegas gym. Haliburton called that session “the best workout probably of my life.” When he was not picked, he did express his disappointment. “I was disappointed that they ha) the No. 2 pick because I felt like if they were anywhere out of the top three, I felt like I was going to be the pick,” Haliburton told Tim Kawakami, then of The Athletic, in December 2023.

For now, Haliburton remains in Indiana, and even though he is sidelined with an Achilles injury, the franchise won’t trade their superstar. But can the Dub Nation guarantee that commitment to Green?

Will the Warriors trade Draymond Green?

Now back to Draymond Green and the rumors about his exit. The recent ejection against the Jazz was just eight games removed from his last ejection against the Phoenix Suns on December 20, when he shoved guard Collin Gillespie hard, earning his first technical foul and arguing with referees about the call, which resulted in his second technical foul and ejection from the game.

Two days later, against the Orlando Magic, he got into an argument with head coach Steve Kerr, leading to him leaving for the locker room. Since then, the trade news has been gaining momentum. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported about the Warriors’ potential interest in acquiring Davis a few days ago. Draymond Green even sent a message to his doubters after his 160th double-double (including both regular season and playoffs) against the Charlotte Hornets on December 31. “They just be loud talkin.”

He scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3PT), and he added 12 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal in the Warriors’ 132-125. The Warriors, for now, are in his corner. Sam Amick of The Athletic added, “Team sources say they’re staunchly against the notion of trading either Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler, which creates quite a predicament when you’re trying to match salaries of high-level players.”

Even if they don’t trade him, there have been three instances in two weeks where the 35-year-old failed to help his team. He is joint second in the league with 9 technicals so far. With Draymond Green $25.89 million contract and add Jonathan Kuminga’s $22.5 million to this, the Warriors can get an instant championship piece. But only time will tell if they are willing to do so.