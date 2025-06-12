Fact Check: Does Giannis Antetokounmpo Hate ESPN Insider Shams Charania?

Although the NBA offseason isn’t officially here yet, it has not stopped the rumor mills from spinning out of control. And once again, Giannis Antetokounmpo finds himself at the center. With another early playoff exit for Milwaukee, it has given rise to consistent trade speculation. Something that at this point we are used to, but that is not all. As it seems, these rumors are the cause of the tension brewing between the Bucks forward and one of the league’s most prominent insiders.

While signs from Giannis suggest he may prefer to remain with the Bucks, Damian Lillard’s difficult position with his torn Achilles puts Milwaukee short on assets and flexibility. This indicates another potentially wasted year for Giannis’ prime. So, naturally, insiders have zeroed in, and chief among them? Well, ESPN’s Shams Charania. Charania has fueled much of the conversation with reports that 2-time MVP is “open-minded” and “actively exploring” his options.

Then, in a candid moment, Giannis had an almost comedic response to a reporter asking about his future: “Bro, I have not even taken a shower yet. I haven’t even washed my b— yet. What’s going on?” While there’s no doubt it was funny, it also felt like a shot at the constant speculation surrounding him.

But that was not all, as Giannis posed on X, saying, “Does anyone else miss Woj?!” An obvious reference to Adrian Wojnarowski, the former ESPN insider, replaced by Charania. Now, this has fans wondering, in Twitter threads to Reddit debates: Is Giannis actually taking an aim at Shams? Well, the BucksShowYo seems to think so, as they reposted Gianni’s clip with the caption, “Giannis really hates Shams man.”

As much as we like speculation, let’s be clear about one thing: Giannis Antetokounmpo made no public comments on Shams Charania. But there is a growing narrative that he is frustrated by Charania’s handling of the reports on his future, suggesting that Giannis could make a late move this offseason. Yet, the athlete has said nothing suggesting the same. He has stayed quiet despite the noise.

At the same time, directly contrasting Charania, an NBA executive told Adam Zagoria that Milwaukee has no intention of just letting Giannis go, “Giannis isn’t going anywhere this summer,” the executive said. “The Bucks can feel they can still win with him”. So, can the trade happen? Here’s what we know.

Why does the Giannis trade seem unlikely?

While trade requests and player movement have become synonymous with the league nowadays, Giannis Antetokounmpo has stood out as one of the most loyal players in the NBA. Though he has made it clear that he hopes to compete for another championship, he has not wavered in his commitment to the Bucks future. At least not publicly.

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Likewise, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently said on Get Up that there is no current trade market for Giannis. At 30, the two-time MVP is at the peak of his game, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. So, it makes no sense that the Bucks would even engage in a trade discussion. “He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him,” Windhorst said. “There is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market.” Crushing all speculation, for the moment.

But the offseason still remains young, and things can change. Unless Giannis makes a move himself, which feels unlikely. With everything that we know so far, Milwaukee’s sole focus remains on retooling its roster around their biggest star. Rather than shopping him around.