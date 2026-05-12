Fact Check: Is Bryce James, LeBron’s Youngest Son, Also Going to the NBA?

When Bryce James helped Arizona win the Big 12 Tournament championship in March, LeBron James watched from a distance and could barely contain his pride, noting that even he never got to experience something like that, having gone straight from high school to the NBA. The moment brought fresh attention to a question that basketball fans have been asking since the day Bryce picked up a ball: Is LeBron’s youngest son following his father and older brother Bronny to the NBA? A viral post claiming he had already declared for the 2026 Draft sent the internet into a spiral, and the answer requires more than a headline to unpack.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Bryce James Officially Going to the NBA?

No, and the viral post that suggested otherwise was false. A claim circulating on social media in March read: “BREAKING: Bryce James has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, with the Los Angeles Lakers showing significant interest.” A separate version added that he was averaging 0.0 PPG and was mocked to the Lakers in the second round, a satirical shot at his brother Bronny’s draft situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither version was accurate. Bryce James chose to redshirt his freshman season at the University of Arizona and has made no announcement about declaring for any draft. His representatives at Klutch Sports have not confirmed any such intention. The expectation within his camp is that he will remain in college and prepare for the 2026-27 season with the Wildcats, where he is expected to have a more active role now that Arizona’s veteran roster has seen significant departures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confusion is understandable given the noise surrounding the James family name and the legitimacy of the 2026 draft class, but the specific claim about Bryce declaring was debunked within hours of going viral. He is not in the draft. He is preparing for his sophomore season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Is Bryce James Playing Right Now and How Good Is He Considered?

Bryce James arrived at Arizona as a solid but still-developing prospect, a player with clear tools but inconsistency that made him more of a long-term project than a plug-and-play freshman. Arizona didn’t need him this season, and that mattered. The program had a veteran rotation with no clear role for him right away, so rather than forcing minutes, they chose to let him redshirt and develop behind the scenes.

The decision was quiet but deliberate. Bryce came in as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, a profile that signals genuine potential without the immediate NBA-readiness of a five-star prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

What scouts have consistently pointed to is his shooting. Bryce has long been viewed as a natural perimeter shooter with the ability to space the floor and knock down shots at a high clip when in rhythm. He also carries good size for a wing, around 6-foot-5, that helps on both ends of the floor, with the frame to develop into a capable defender. He has already grown taller than Bronny and may still have room to grow.

His outside shooting features a soft touch and near-perfect form, and he has shown the ability to score from three levels with an improving dribble-drive game. His biggest drawbacks as an NBA prospect remain his athletic ceiling; his speed, bounce, and burst are not elite. His Arizona teammate Koa Peat, the nation’s 11th-ranked prospect in his class, has already declared for the 2026 Draft, and Bryce publicly supported the decision, commenting “Biggest of bro’s” on the announcement post. Their bond is one of the reasons Arizona expects Bryce to step up with the program’s roster now thinned by departures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The honest assessment of where he stands is this: a developing wing with real shooting ability and a James-level work ethic, but one who needs the minutes and seasoning that his redshirt year was specifically designed to build toward.

Has LeBron James Commented on Bryce’s Basketball Future?

LeBron James has, and his words have been carefully warm rather than directional. When Bryce was part of the Arizona team that won the Big 12 Tournament, LeBron said: “I mean, listen man, to have our kid be able to experience that, see the joy on his face, the happiness that he has being there at Arizona, learning from a lot of the vets and learning from some of the guys that he came into class with. I think it’s a great experience, and it’s gonna pay dividends for him going into next year, but he’s just living in the moment. To see the success that they’re having and him enjoying that… So I’m definitely rooting for them in the tournament, and we see what happens.” The answer is everything a father’s answer should be, pride in the process, not a projection of the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bryce Maximus after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron has previously spoken about wanting his children to forge their own paths, and he has been consistent in not pushing either son toward a specific professional outcome. With Bronny already in the NBA, drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 draft, the family has already made history as the first father and son to play simultaneously in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Bryce eventually adds a third layer to that legacy depends entirely on what his sophomore season at Arizona produces, and on a draft declaration that, for now, has not come and is not imminent. The viral post was fiction. The talent, the bloodline, and the question are all very much real.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​