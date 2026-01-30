Fact-Check: Is Jaylon Tyson Mike Tyson’s Son?

Jaylon Tyson immediately apologized for his Cleveland comments when Donovan Mitchell was asked about LeBron James’ return. But did his father also apologize, and does it happen to be legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson? The common last name could lead to belief that they are indeed family. A latest post that’s emerged seems to have embroiled these suspicions.

A basketball page on Facebook going by “Box Score PH” showed Mike Tyson also apologizing on behalf of the Cleveland shooting guard. “I apologize for what he said. I’m going to teach him a lesson,” the post read while claiming the boxing icon is Jaylon Tyson’s father. But please don’t fall for the most obvious connection between them: the last name ‘Tyson’.

As things stand, there’s no connection between the two whatsoever. Jaylon Tyson emerges from a family branded in sports. His father, John played football at Florida A&M. His two brothers, Jerron and Jordyn also played at the collegiate level. It’s a contact sport, but nowhere close to being as ruthless as getting inside the ring.

That could have been a prominent part of his childhood had he grown up with one of the most terrifying knockout artists in boxing history.

Who is Jaylon Tyson?

Jaylon Tyson was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 20 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The 23-year-old operates as a shooting guard. After a quiet rookie season, Tyson has managed to become an integral part of a star-heavy Cleveland Cavaliers side. His leap has been sensational, averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.4% from three.

Imago Jan 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) is introduced before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

He recalls growing up with intense scuffles between him and his two brothers. He started with football, but as Jaylon Tyson grew taller, he gravitated towards the hardwood. A former All-Pac 12 First Team member, Tyson’s recent performances have even earned him a place at the NBA’s Rising Stars game during the All-Star weekend.

Who is Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson is among the most iconic and recognisable boxers around the planet. At his peak, opponents lasted mere seconds against him. Although standing at just 5’10”, Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion at just 20. His resume includes 50 wins, of which 44 came by the way of knockout.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Tyson has had seven children with four different partners. He’s currently married to Lakiha Spicer. The couple shares two children, Milan and Morocco. His other children include Mikey, Lorna, Rayna, Amir, Miguel, and Exodus. His four-year-old daughter, Exodus, sadly passed away in 2009 in a treadmill accident.

Hopefully, this clarifies the growing speculation of Mike Tyson being Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson’s father. All they share is a last name. Aside from that, both have different upbringings and no family connection that we could find.