Fact Check: Is Klay Thompson Dating Rapper Meg the Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion dropped some heat on July 9 with a series of bikini-clad Instagram photos. And fans didn’t just notice the pool or her pose. Instead, eagle-eyed viewers are convinced they spotted Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson in the background of the first image. It didn’t take long for social media to lose its mind. And just like that, the internet had a brand-new power couple to obsess over.

So the scene is, Megan is lounging poolside during what looks like a tropical getaway. Sitting in the background? A guy with a beard and buzz cut, sunglasses on, just vibing. Many fans are convinced it’s Klay, especially given the unmistakable laid-back energy he’s known for. So, is it really him? Maybe. It does look like him. But again, it’s just one image. It could be a coincidence, or even just clever framing.

Now the question is, does this mean Klay Thompson is dating Rapper Meg The Stallion? At this point, we can’t be sure. Let’s be clear—nothing has been confirmed. No statements from Megan. No comments from Klay. All we’ve got is one picture, one lounging mystery man, and a whole lot of speculation.

However, let us not forget: Megan has dated NBA players before, including Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig. A relationship she confirmed and later deleted a post about on TikTok last August. So it wouldn’t be totally out of left field. Thompson, for his part, has a storied NBA resume and a pretty quiet off-court life. But he’s also been previously linked to actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González. Still, this would be a major headline-grabber. Houston rap royalty linking up with a four-time NBA champ and one-half of the “Splash Brothers”? Whew.

Meanwhile, as social media obsesses over Megan, there’s another storyline brewing in Dallas that deserves attention. Klay Thompson might finally share the floor with D’Angelo Russell.

Reunited? Klay Thompson and D’Angelo Russell in Dallas

If you remember, D-Lo and Klay were teammates for a hot second back in Golden State during the 2019-20 season. But Thompson never played a minute that year due to his ACL tear, so we never got to see them suit up together. Now? It seems that’s about to change. The Mavericks signed Russell to hold down the point while Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL injury.

According to Mavericks Digest, the deal didn’t just come out of nowhere; Kyrie, Klay, and Anthony Davis were reportedly all-in on bringing D-Lo to Dallas. It was apparently in the works a full 10 days before free agency opened. That kind of chemistry doesn’t happen unless there’s serious buy-in from the stars. Russell might not be the flashiest PG in the league, but he’s a steady floor general who’s run offenses in Brooklyn, LA, Minnesota, and Golden State. With Thompson, rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, AD, and PJ Washington around him, there’s no shortage of offensive options. Plus, Klay has always thrived off-ball, and with Doncic out there again soon, Russell could help stabilize things in the meantime. It’s a sneaky-good fit…and one that Thompson apparently wanted from the jump.

So what is next? Well, as far as the Megan Thee Stallion rumors go, we’ll wait and see. If there’s anything real there, it won’t stay quiet for long. Megan’s no stranger to going public with relationships, and Klay’s track record off the court isn’t exactly TMZ-proof. As for the Mavericks? The squad is shaping up nicely.

A healthy Thompson, a hungry Russell, and the arrival of Cooper Flagg? Dallas fans have plenty to look forward to, on and off the court.