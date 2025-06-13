Fact Check: Is LeBron James Opting Out of Lakers Contract to Sign 2-Year Deal?

It’s hard to come across a player more in the media than LeBron James. It’s gone to the point where his name gets thrown about more than a frisbee. After all, he has been the best in the NBA for more than two decades. And it seems to be happening once more, as there are rumors of his player extension being put down the drain for a new 2-year contract. But how true is it?

Bron staying at the Lakers is a must for their success. It doesn’t matter if it’s long or short term. But the King is ageing, and he might retire any moment now. And after the Luka Doncic trade, him putting his papers soon is a big possibility. But he’s spoken of his desire to stay at the LakeShow for a whille, which is good news for sure. However, the how factor is the big question mark. Will he go for the current contract’s stipulations, or will he go for a new one altogether?

LeBron James currently holds a $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season as part of his existing two-year, $104 million contract signed in 2024. If you take Shams Charania’s word for it, it seems like that’s the one he’s gonna opt in. “I’m told he’s likely to opt in. He’s got a player option of about $54 million, a massive player option. That’s likely. That’s the plan,” said Shams on The Pat McAfee Show.

LeBron James

The $52.6 million player option represents the largest single-season earnings in LeBron’s career, providing compelling financial motivation to exercise the option. So for sure, we can say that the rumor is fake, and as things stand he’s likely to opt for that extension. The King might be a billionaire, but would you opt out of the kind of contract he boasts of? Didn’t think so.

Pair that with his desire to win, and it is clear that his time in LA is set to continue. But they need more than just LeBron James. And that says a lot when they have Luka Doncic in the mix too. And of the recent big discussions, it seems the Lakers are eyeing several stars.

Lakers have clear agenda this offseason

It’s pretty much confirmed that the LeBron James is far from signing a new 2-year deal. His player extension is too lucrative to refuse. But it’s obvious that the Lakers need more than just the Broncic partnership. The Los Angeles Lakers are entering the 2025 offseason with a clear priority: finding a dominant big man to pair with their star duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Their playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves exposed their vulnerability in the paint, particularly after trading away Anthony Davis.

The Lakers lacked a true rim protector, and players like Jaxson Hayes failed to deliver, prompting Rob Pelinka to explore options such as Clint Capela and Myles Turner in free agency. Capela, a solid shot-blocker and lob threat, is expected to leave Atlanta, making him a realistic and affordable target, though the Lakers can only offer a limited mid-level exception. Turner, too, could be a fit, but re-signing with Indiana remains a possibility.

Beyond free agency, the Lakers have also considered trade options like Utah’s Walker Kessler. However, the Jazz’s steep asking price—reportedly starting at the equivalent of two first-round picks—makes such a move unlikely given L.A.’s limited assets. Meanwhile, a potential reunion with Lonzo Ball is also on the radar. Ball, now with the Bulls, has struggled with injuries but remains an intriguing two-way contributor when healthy.

While his availability and durability are concerns, the Lakers see him as a possible value signing if the price is right. As the offseason unfolds, L.A.’s front office is weighing its limited cap flexibility against the urgent need to add interior size and defensive grit to build a more balanced, championship-caliber roster.