Fact Check: Is New Jazz Hire Austin Ainge Related to Danny Ainge?

Let’s be real — if you’ve been following the NBA long enough to remember when the Spurs were the smart team or when the Clippers were the laughingstock of the league (aka, not that long ago), then the name “Ainge” probably triggers flashbacks to Boston trade fleecings, smooth front office finesse, and Danny Ainge grinning like a man who just swapped Kelly Olynyk for a lottery pick. So when Utah Jazz fans saw the name “Austin Ainge” trending, it wasn’t long before the Internet put on its detective hat and asked: Is he related to Danny Ainge?

Well… yeah. Like, very related.

Austin Ainge is, in fact, the son of Danny Ainge — the same Danny Ainge who is currently the Utah Jazz’s CEO of Basketball Operations and once convinced the Brooklyn Nets to hand him a time machine in the form of all their future first-round picks. But before you roll your eyes and yell nepo baby alert, hold on.

Team owner Ryan Smith addressed the obvious concerns with an absolutely clear statement: “Austin will be running the program. He’s got final recommendation to myself on any decisions that need to be made… It’s the job of Justin (Zanik), Danny, and myself to plug into him.”

Translation: This isn’t Danny pulling a front office version of my kid’s playing point guard, no matter what. This is more like Popovich saying, “Here’s the clipboard, now show me you can run the team.”

Austin Ainge’s resume is legit — not just a “Dad got me this job” situation

Austin didn’t just walk into this job like he stumbled into a wide-open lane. He’s been in the game longer than the Process Sixers were bad, which is saying something. After a solid collegiate run at BYU, he joined the Celtics’ front office in 2011 and slowly climbed the ladder: director of player personnel, then assistant GM, and most recently a ring-wearing exec after the Celtics’ 2024 championship.

Seventeen years in one of the most tightly run ships in basketball? That’s not a bad warm-up gig. While Tatum and Brown were cooking defenders, Austin was helping cook up the roster, quietly playing sous-chef behind Brad Stevens and Danny. Now he’s heading to a team that just went 17-65. Ainge’s walking into a rebuild so heavy it should come with an orthopedic back brace.

Sure, Utah’s got some nice young talent like Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, Kyle Filipowski, and Walker Kessler (who blocks shots like he’s allergic to layups), but let’s be honest — they’re miles away from contending. And by “miles,” we mean “cross-country flight with two layovers and a bus ride.”

via Imago January 2, 2016; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge looks on during an NCAA College League USA basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum. Duke defeated Boston College 81-64. NCAA Basketball 2016: Duke vs Boston College JAN 02 – ZUMAc04_

The Jazz also hold the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft lottery (which, as we all know, still hurts more than Rudy Gobert’s reaction to that COVID mic touch). But they’re not just looking to stack ping pong balls. Austin made it clear: “You won’t see that this year… It’s better to have number one, but stars come from all over the draft.”

Basically, we’re not tanking like it’s 2014 Philly. We’re going to play ball — and if things get ugly, they’ll be honestly ugly, not strategically ugly. He was a bit more diplomatic when asked about the playoffs: “It’ll depend on how these guys develop… I think it’s fair to say we got a lot of work to do.”

Austin Ainge isn’t here to ride the family name into early retirement. He’s here with a proven track record, a ring in his back pocket, and a rebuilding franchise begging for direction. The Jazz aren’t promising miracles — they’re promising effort, vision, and no tanking.

And yes, he’s Danny’s kid. But if he can bring the same savvy to Salt Lake that he showed in Boston? Jazz fans might just forgive the last name and focus on what really matters: wins, development, and maybe, just maybe — another Stockton-to-Malone era on the horizon.

Or at least something better than 17-65.