Fact Check: Is Russell Westbrook Leaving NBA To Sign $150M Contract in Europe?

“Hapoel Tel Aviv has made initial contact with former NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. I’m told the Eurocup champions are planning to make him an offer with a salary never seen before in European basketball,” wrote European basketball reporter Nemanja Zoric back in June 2025. Despite having existed since 1935, Hapoel Tel Aviv B.C. won its first EuroCup title just earlier this year. As reported by Newsweek journalist Ricardo Klein, the Israeli club is aiming high while gearing up for its first appearance in Europe’s top-tier competition. This means that the NBA veteran was in their sights, especially since he had become a free agent after his sole season with the Denver Nuggets.

Now, if social media posts are to be believed, then Hapoel Tel Aviv B.C. has succeeded in its mission to add some glamor to the roster. According to a recent post by an Instagram account, nba_flames, Russell Westbrook has “agreed to a 3-year, $150 million deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv FC” to play in Europe. Furthermore, the report mentioned that, with this decision, Westbrook has now officially retired from the NBA and will be taking his talents abroad!

‘nba_flames’ wasn’t alone in promoting this ‘news’. Two Facebook accounts by the names of Sports Archive and Box Score PH also reported the same. Despite this news, the trade remains unconfirmed, especially by the more reputable sources.

This isn’t the first time that ‘nba_flames’ has revealed a ‘breaking news’ that no one else has reported. In one of their previous posts, the account had announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jared Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and “LeBron’s crusty hairline”. Another post from the same account reported that LeBron James is headed to Dallas in exchange for PJ Washington, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Terry, and “23 first-round picks until 2048”.

So, it’s fair to assume that ‘nba_flames’ is just another parody account on the internet, and like their previous takes, Russell Westbrook’s trade news is completely fake. Instead, ‘reputable’ rumors are that Westbrook might have found his destination within the NBA itself.

Russell Westbrook Likely To Head To The Sacramento Kings

Having spent his 11 seasons in his NBA career with one franchise, the OKC Thunder, Russell Westbrook has spent his subsequent five seasons with five different teams. And it’s looking increasingly likely that in his sixth year since leaving OKC, he will be suiting up for a sixth different team.ESPN’s Tim McMahon recently reported, “He won’t be returning to the Denver Nuggets after a roller coaster season in which Westbrook finished seventh in the Sixth Man of the Year voting”. So what is Westbrook’s next destination?

According to Tim McMahon, “League sources consider the Sacramento Kings the most likely destination for Westbrook, who will turn 37 during the first month of the season. If that’s the case, Westbrook would likely come off the bench again and share ballhandling duties with free agency addition Dennis Schroder”.

Westbrook’s stats have significantly dropped over the last few seasons, as age slowly caught up to him. Despite this, he can still be an excellent bench option, as evidenced by his time at the Nuggets, where he averaged a formidable 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game. With Malik Monk set to be positioned as the starting point guard for the Kings, CBS Sports reporter Chris Bengel believes Westbrook could share ball-handling duties with Dennis Schroder.

