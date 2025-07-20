Fact Check: Is Wendell Carter Jr. Dating Angel Reese? Magic Star Sparks Speculation at WNBA All-Star Weekend

How do you know the NBA offseason is in full swing? When the biggest headlines aren’t coming from the hardwood, but from off-court buzz. With no games being played, the spotlight shifts to the personal lives of the league’s stars. Relationships, vacations, and bold lifestyle moves are stealing the show. A prime example? Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is going public with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But he’s not the only one shooting his shot this summer—love is definitely in the air across the league.

That’s right, another NBA star making waves in the dating world seems to be Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. The 6-foot-10 center is rumored to be in a romantic relationship with Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese. Although neither Carter Jr. nor Reese has confirmed the nature of their friendship, their most recent linkup during the WNBA All-Star weekend has the fans talking. So, are Wendell Carter Jr. and Angel Reese dating?

Is Wendell Carter Jr. in a relationship with WNBA star Angel Reese?

Speculation began swirling when Wendell Carter Jr. was seen courtside during WNBA All-Star Weekend, capturing plenty of attention, not for his game, but for his company. The 26-year-old Orlando Magic forward was spotted posing for pictures with Angel Reese after the game, sparking immediate buzz. What really set social media on fire was the fact that Carter Jr. was wearing an Angel Reese T-shirt, a gesture fans didn’t overlook.

As the clip made its rounds online, fans flooded the comments section, playfully shipping the two hoopers and fueling relationship rumors. The moment felt personal, and in today’s social media-driven world, even a shared photo can spark headlines. But while the internet is quick to connect the dots, the question remains: are Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr. really an item, or was this just a courtside moment between two rising stars?

Well, it seems so. Although no one can confirm if they’re dating or not, this isn’t the first time one of them has been spotted cheering for the other from the stands. During the 2025 NBA Playoffs, when the Magic was up against the Celtics, Angel Reese was seen sitting in the stands supporting Orlando. In fact, the Sky superstar even put up a post after the game asking for a bit of off-court advice from her followers. “So what’s gonna be the name for the male wags???” She tweeted. “Asking for a friend.”

The term WAGs is used to refer to the wives and girlfriends of male players. So, Reese was curious to know the term for boyfriends of WNBA players. It was the timing of her question that then also sparked rumors of her seeing someone from the Magic roster. However, fans were not able to figure out exactly who Reese might be seeing. However, this isn’t it! After Angel Reese’s appearance during the playoffs, Wendell Carter Jr. was spotted at the highly anticipated Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game.

However, he wasn’t alone; his Orlando Magic teammate Jalen Suggs was there to give him some company. Before that, the Orlando center was also seen at Reese’s birthday party, not just as another guest, but as someone really close to the WNBA player. However, despite this, Reese has been spotted on several occasions over the past year that she’s single. “Yeah, I’m single. I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man, that’s all I’m gonna say,” she said before making her WNBA debut.

That said, all of this remains speculation. The rumored connection between Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr. goes back over a year, and while things may have changed since then, nothing has been confirmed. Yes, they’ve been seen supporting each other at games and even celebrating birthdays, but neither has publicly acknowledged being in a relationship. Until either of them speaks out, the idea of them being a couple is just that—rumor and fan speculation.